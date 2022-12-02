Jimmy Garoppolo didn't return to the 49ers until just before the 2022 NFL season. Before that, his market was perceived to be quiet. Almost two months after revealing the Panthers were briefly "advancing" in talks for his services, however, the quarterback has identified another would-be suitor: his Week 13 opponent. Addressing reporters ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Dolphins, Garoppolo confirmed Miami was "in the conversation" to trade for him at one point in the offseason.

"Yeah, I mean they were in the conversation," Garoppolo said, when asked if the Dolphins were a possibility. "Not much came from it, but they were definitely one of the teams in the conversation. It seemed like a good spot. As an offense, (they had) tremendous skill players, everything ... Mike (McDaniel), being a great coach. ... It was discussed, but I'm glad the way things worked out."

It's unclear if Miami pursued Garoppolo as a potential starter, or solely as a backup option behind Tua Tagovailoa. McDaniel has a history with the former, coming from the 49ers, but he was adamant about unlocking the potential of Tagovailoa immediately after his hiring. The Dolphins had already added Teddy Bridgewater as a veteran backup in free agency, too.

Earlier this season, Garoppolo hinted that Carolina came the closest to acquiring him before he ultimately agreed to a restructured contract to stay in San Francisco.

"(The Panthers) were top of the list, I would say, one of the top couple," he told reporters. "(But) I'm glad things worked out. I'm here, so I'm focused on this stuff now."