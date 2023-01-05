It's been an emotional few days across the NFL following Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsing during Buffalo's "Monday Night Football" matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, which was eventually postponed due to the incident. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and remains in critical condition, and it's unclear how the NFL plans to handle that Week 17 finale between these two AFC clubs going forward.

When speaking to reporters Wednesday, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow commended the NFL for allowing players to have a voice in that matchup ultimately being postponed but did note that they have been "in the dark" as it relates to what happens next with any sort of makeup game. When asked about possibly resuming the Bills game at some point, Burrow admitted that logistically it could be difficult to swing.

"I think that would be tough just scheduling-wise," he said. "I think whatever Buffalo would want to do would be what we would want to do as well. We're behind them 100% and support them in whatever they would decide to do going forward."

Meanwhile, it seems as if Week 18 will be played as scheduled, which means Cincinnati must turn its attention to its matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. With a win, the Bengals are back-to-back AFC North champions, although that doesn't seem to be on the minds of the players right now.

"Unfortunate as it is, we got a game to play on Sunday," Burrow said. "As unusual as this week has been, it's business as usual from a football standpoint, unfortunately.

"I don't even really know what to say about it because it's such a scary and emotional time and guys still have a football game to play on Sunday, and it's our job to get out there and execute and play the game the way that we need to play it to go and win. It is what it is. We've had discussions as a team about what happened and about where we're at going forward and that's where we're at."

Burrow went on to say that there has been some "side discussions" about possibly not playing in Week 18 against Baltimore as they continue to grapple with what happened to Hamlin.

"I'm sure if you polled the locker room there'd be mixed votes on that," Burrow said of not playing against the Ravens. "Personally, I think is going to be tough, but there's people that want to play, too, and there's people that don't. Personally, I probably want to play. I think getting back to as normal as you can as fast as you can is personally how I kind of deal with these kinds of things. Like I said, everyone has a different way of dealing with it."

The NFL announced Wednesday that Bengals-Ravens will kick off on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.