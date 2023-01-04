Yes, I gave up on the Green Bay Packers eight weeks ago and basically proclaimed my Super Bowl preseason pick from the NFC was finished.

Oops.

The Packers have climbed out of the abyss, being prematurely declared done, to put themselves one victory away from the playoffs -- one victory away from being a team that the rest of the NFC hopes like hell doesn't make it.

Green Bay still doesn't look like the dominant team we've seen in recent years with Aaron Rodgers as the quarterback, a team that earned the top seed a few times in the NFC. But they seem to be coming together at the right time.

They are making timely plays, big plays, big special teams plays and they are getting just enough out of Rodgers and the passing game to go with a good rushing attack that averages 125.6 yards per game and 4.7 yards per rush. The Packers average just 215.3 passing yards per game, but Rodgers seems to be coming on as of late as his receivers mature.

The Pack is back.

If the Packers beat the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field this week, they will be the seventh seed in the NFC. That means either the Minnesota Vikings, who they routed this past Sunday, or the San Francisco 49ers will be their first-round opponent.

The Packers are up to No. 16 in my Power Rankings this week as they continue to surge to the postseason with four straight victories to get to 8-8 on the season. One more, and the playoffs are here.

That isn't to say the Packers don't have issues. They still have run-defense problems that could end their bid to win it all — or even win this week. They give up 141.8 yards per game on the ground. That's way too many. They've overcome that with the takeaways and special teams plays in the past month, but that rush number has to come down if they make the playoffs.

Then again, we probably haven't seen the best of Rodgers yet. Each week, he appears much more comfortable with his young receivers, which isn't something the rest of the NFC wants to see. The offensive line is also back healthy again, which is big.

So this is my apology to the Packers. I dismissed you a long time ago, yet here you are one game away from the playoffs — a team none of the other NFC teams wants to see in the postseason party.