Jonathan Martin reportedly had gun in his possession when he was detained

Jonathan Martin reportedly had a gun in his possession when he was detained on Friday. USATSI

Former Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Jonathan Martin apparently had at least one gun in his possession when he was detained by police by on Friday.

Law enforcement officials in Los Angeles told TMZ that Martin was found with one gun in his car and that he may have actually purchased a total of two weapons recently. One of the weapons that Martin bought is apparently the gun that showed up in his disturbing Instagram image that he shared with his followers on Feb. 22.

The picture included the names of two of his former Dolphins teammates -- Mike Pouncey and Richie Incognito -- along with the names of two of his former high school classmates. Martin also specifically named his former high school (Harvard-Westlake School) and the Dolphins in the photo.

The picture also included the caption, "When you're a bully victim & a coward, your options are suicide, or revenge."

Former Dolphins OL Jonathan Martin with some seriously disturbing stuff on his IG story... pic.twitter.com/NaJ8a0BXze — Nick Brown (@NickyBeaster) February 23, 2018

After seeing the picture, officials at Harvard-Westlake decided to cancel school on Friday as a precaution.

Martin was detained by the LAPD on Friday just hours after his photo went viral and then released later Friday night. At some point over the weekend, Martin also reportedly checked into a mental healthy facility, although it's unknown if he did that willingly or if it was an involuntary move on his part.

Despite the fact that Martin seemed to threaten Harvard Westlake and despite the fact that he had at least one gun when he was detained, LAPD spokesperson Tony Im said that the department didn't view Martin as a threat to local schools.

"The individual believed to be responsible for the social media post is being detained, however he is not in police custody," Im told USA Today in an email over the weekend. "The investigation is continuing, but rest assured we believe there is no threat to any school in the LA area."

Although Martin is in a mental health facility, there's still a chance that he could face charges over his social media post. Southern California-based defense attorney, M. Dod Ghassemkhani, told USA Today that police can put an individual on a psychiatric or medical hold without taking them into custody.

"A psychiatric or medical hold means he's going to be evaluated at a medical facility," Ghassemkhani said. "If it's a psychiatric hold, the person can be held indefinitely until they are deemed healthy enough to be booked into custody."

Basically, Martin could eventually be turned over to police custody if authorities decide to charge him with a crime. As Im noted, the LAPD situation with Martin is a "continuing investigation."

The gun picture by Martin was released nearly four years to the day that the NFL's investigation on the Dolphins' bullying case was released. The Dolphins fired multiple people after the league released its report on Feb. 14, 2014.

In the report, the league found that Incognito and Pouncey "engaged in a pattern of harassment directed" at Martin. Incognito was suspended for the final eight games of the 2013 season and didn't play in the NFL at all in 2014. As for Martin, he was traded to the 49ers in March 2014 and was out of the NFL completely by 2015.

In the bullying report, investigator Ted Wells wrote that Martin contemplated suicide on at least two occasions, in January and May of 2013. The now retired offensive lineman has been battling depression and confirmed in 2015 that he attempted suicide while playing for the Dolphins. In a May 2016 interview, Martin said there would never be any reconciliation with Incognito.

"I have no desire to ever see or talk to him," Martin told USA Today at the time. "That's in the past. I don't know what his thoughts are and I don't really care, honestly."

The NFL's report noted that Martin had been dealing with low self-esteem and depression due to bullying that he suffered in both middle school and high school.