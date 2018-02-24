Jonathan Martin reportedly in mental health facility; police say no threat to L.A. schools
The ex-Dolphins offensive lineman was detained over a threatening social media post
Former Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Jonathan Martin, who was at the center of a bullying scandal in 2013, was detained Friday after sharing an Instagram story featuring a shotgun and ammunition that included the caption, "When you're a bully victim & a coward, your options are suicide, or revenge." According to a report, Martin has now been moved to a mental health facility.
Martin tagged former teammates Richie Incognito and Mike Pouncey (two of the teammates accused of bullying him), as well as the Miami Dolphins and Harvard-Westlake High School (the school Martin attended) in the threatening post. The school was shut down and evacuated in the wake of the threat.
"Last evening, we learned of an Internet post that mentions Harvard-Westlake by name," Harvard-Westlake said in a statement. "Out of an abundance of caution, and because the safety of our students, faculty, and staff is our top priority, we made the decision to close school today. We are working closely with law enforcement and will share more information when we are able."
A Los Angeles Police Department spokesman told USA Today that although the investigation is still active, they do not believe there is a threat to any area school. "The individual believed to be responsible for the social media post is being detained, however he is not in police custody," the spokesperson said in an email. "The investigation is continuing, but rest assured we believe there is no threat to any school in the L.A. area."
A person being detained but not in police custody is likely on a medical or psychiatric hold, defense attorney M. Dod Ghassemkhani told USA Today. "If it's a psychiatric hold, the person can be held indefinitely until they are deemed healthy enough to be booked into custody." In other words, although Martin is not currently in police custody, it is possible he will eventually be moved there, if it is determined that he will be charged with a crime.
