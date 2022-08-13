Jordan Love had an up and down performance during the Packers' first game of the 2022 preseason. Aaron Rodgers' backup quarterback threw two touchdowns but also tossed three interceptions against the 49ers. Two of Love's passes were picked off by rookie fifth-round pick Samuel Womack.

Love started the game on a good note. He fired a 33-yard touchdown to rookie Romeo Doubs on Green Bay's second possession. Things quickly eroded, however, as Love threw picks on each of Green Bay's following three possessions. San Francisco was able to score 10 points off of Love interceptions.

Down 17-7, Love came back onto the field for the final two minutes of the first half. He was able to lead Green Bay on a 75-yard drive that was capped off by his 33-yard touchdown pass to Danny Davis with 42 seconds left until halftime. Love finished the game with 176 yards with two touchdowns and three picks on 13 of 24 passing.

While most of the national focus will be on his mistakes, Love did plenty of good things on Friday night. He completed each of his three passes that were either third or fourth-down plays on his two scoring drives. Love also showcased his mobility by running for 24 yards that included a 12-yard jaunt on his second drive.

Given how little he's played (Love has attempted just 62 regular season passes), it's understandable that the former first-round pick struggled at times on Friday night. It will be interesting to see how much Love progresses during the remainder of the preseason, which includes games against the Saints and at Kansas City.