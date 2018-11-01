JuJu Smith-Schuster dressed as JuJu Smith-Schuster for Halloween, went trick-or-treating in full uniform
Smith-Schuster also went dancing in the streets and handed out some free candy
Wednesday was Halloween. Traditionally, that's a fun day for kids. They get to dress up and hang out with friends and go trick-or-treating and binge on all kinds of candy. It's great!
Sometimes, kids aren't the only ones who get in on the action. Sometimes a very tall person who is pretty clearly not a kid dresses up as Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and goes trick-or-treating with a bunch of kids.
Sometimes, the tall, clearly not-a-kid person dressed as Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is actually ... Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. Just trick-to-treating while dressed in full uniform. Like one does.
Of course, JuJu didn't just go out there for the candy. He also went out there to entertain the people of Pittsburgh, wearing a mask, dancing in the streets, and handing out free candy. As the motorist in the video below says, "That's awesome!"
The city of Pittsburgh absolutely needs some light right now, given the events of the past weekend, where a gunman opened fire at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill and killed 11 people in the deadliest attack on Jews in American history. The Steelers held a moment of silence for the victims and their families prior to last Sunday's game against the Browns, and also attended the joint funeral of brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal, who were killed in shooting. Their sister, Michele Rosenthal, used to be the Steelers' community relations manager, according to ESPN.com.
A Steelers player dressing up in full uniform for Halloween and giving out some candy obviously does not come anywhere close to healing the city and/or its Jewish community in the way it needs to be healed, but any good thing that happens in Pittsburgh right now is a welcome sight.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 picks: Back Saints, Brees at home
Prisco reveals his NFL picks for Week 9, including why he likes the Saints at home against...
-
Brady vs. Rodgers debate rages on
The Packers and Patriots clash on Sunday night, so which legendary quarterback is the best...
-
Race for No. 1 pick: 49ers leading pack
San Francisco has one of the NFL's toughest schedules and have the highest odds of landing...
-
Week 9 tips: Seahawks' 12-0 trend
Get ready for football with everything you need to know about the Week 9 lines
-
QB Rankings: Cam an MVP candidate again
Ranking every quarterback in the NFL 1-32
-
Best bets: Trust the Bills defense
Three picks and a cloud of trust for Week 9 of the NFL season