JuJu Smith-Schuster dressed as JuJu Smith-Schuster for Halloween, went trick-or-treating in full uniform

Wednesday was Halloween. Traditionally, that's a fun day for kids. They get to dress up and hang out with friends and go trick-or-treating and binge on all kinds of candy. It's great!

Sometimes, kids aren't the only ones who get in on the action. Sometimes a very tall person who is pretty clearly not a kid dresses up as Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and goes trick-or-treating with a bunch of kids.

Juju trick or treating in full uniform. pic.twitter.com/XdK1qq4wfW — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) November 1, 2018

Sometimes, the tall, clearly not-a-kid person dressed as Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is actually ... Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. Just trick-to-treating while dressed in full uniform. Like one does.

I recognize this trick-or-treater in the middle. Juju is the man. pic.twitter.com/kz3zLySCvu — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) November 1, 2018

Of course, JuJu didn't just go out there for the candy. He also went out there to entertain the people of Pittsburgh, wearing a mask, dancing in the streets, and handing out free candy. As the motorist in the video below says, "That's awesome!"

Happy Halloween!!!! 🎃 I got best costume for sure!!! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gi605di2c3 — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) November 1, 2018

The city of Pittsburgh absolutely needs some light right now, given the events of the past weekend, where a gunman opened fire at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill and killed 11 people in the deadliest attack on Jews in American history. The Steelers held a moment of silence for the victims and their families prior to last Sunday's game against the Browns, and also attended the joint funeral of brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal, who were killed in shooting. Their sister, Michele Rosenthal, used to be the Steelers' community relations manager, according to ESPN.com.

A Steelers player dressing up in full uniform for Halloween and giving out some candy obviously does not come anywhere close to healing the city and/or its Jewish community in the way it needs to be healed, but any good thing that happens in Pittsburgh right now is a welcome sight.