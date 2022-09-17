Justin Jefferson is off to the greatest start for a pass catcher in NFL history. Not bad for the fifth wide receiver taken in the 2020 NFL Draft, behind the likes of Henry Ruggs III and Jalen Reagor.

The Philadelphia Eagles passed on Jefferson to select Reagor with the 20th overall pick, but that selection clearly didn't work out. Reagor is now in Minnesota -- with Jefferson -- after just two seasons, while Jefferson is the first player ever to have 3,000 receiving yards after his first two years in the league.

Jefferson, who is set to face the Eagles for the first time in his career, has no regrets on Philadelphia refusing to pick him. The All-Pro wide receiver is certainly looking forward to his first game at Lincoln Financial Field.

"Every mock draft had me going to Philly. So when Philly was on the board, getting the phone call and it being Minnesota was definitely a shocker," Jefferson said to media members Friday. "But I'm definitely happy -- way more happy -- to be here than there."

Justin Jefferson MIN • WR • 18 TAR 11 REC 9 REC YDs 184 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

Jefferson will certainly be looking to make the Eagles pay for not drafting him and taking Reagor instead, just like he's done to the entire NFL over the past two seasons. The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver has 196 catches for 3,016 yards and 17 touchdowns over the last two years. He's seventh in receptions, first in yards and 10th in receiving touchdowns over that span. His 10.39 yards per reception is also 10th in the league.

Jefferson's 196 catches are tied with Michael Thomas for the most in the league for players after their first two seasons, and his 3,016 yards are the most ever for a player in that span.

Jefferson is off to a hot start in 2022, having nine catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns in the season opening win over the Green Bay Packers. Jefferson looks even better in year three, a playmaker the Eagles defense certainly has to try and contain.

"He can beat you all different types of ways," Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon said. "So when you're looking at his game, he's not a one-dimensional guy. He can take the roof off, he can beat you underneath, he can beat you with yards after catch.

"They do a really good job of deploying him different ways, so it's hard to have a plan for him to always have two guys on him. It's going to be a good challenge for us, and we'll be up for it."