Justin Timberlake Super Bowl 2018 halftime show: Everything we know so far

Things we know about Super Bowl Sunday: the New England Patriots will be back on football's biggest stage looking to secure back-to-back championships at Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, and we know the Philadelphia Eagles, who have never won a Lombardi, will be looking for some long-awaited glory of their own.

We also know that during halftime, Justin Timberlake will command the stage, becoming the first musician with three Super Bowl halftime performances. So, what can we expect from Timberlake on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium?

While there aren't too many confirmed details about JT's performance just yet, there are some conclusions that can be drawn.

First and foremost: You're likely going to be disappointed if you're hoping this performance is as controversial as Timberlake's last one at the big game.

Of course, Timberlake's last Super Bowl halftime performance came in 2004 and featured him ripping off a portion of Janet Jackson's outfit to expose her breast to everyone watching. That incident, which was later deemed a "wardrobe malfunction," is probably the single-most infamous moment in halftime show history.

Justin Timberlake will become the first artist to perform at three Super Bowl halftime shows. Shelley Mays

With his return to the Super Bowl stage, it's inevitable that Timberlake will face questions about that incident over the coming weeks. In fact, he's already discussed it with Zane Lowe of Beats 1, saying that it's not going to happen again.

"It's just one of those things where you go, like, 'Yeah, what do you want me to say?' " Timberlake told Lowe. "We're not going to do that again."

"I stumbled through it. To be quite honest, I had my wires crossed. It's just something that you have to look back on and go, 'OK, well, you can't change what's happened, but you can move forward and learn from it."

It seems safe to assume Timberlake is going to avoid triggering the FCC again, but that's not to say that the singer will shy away from any and all controversy, especially if it allows him to send a message that he feels motivated to send.

Timberlake's latest music video featured references to several hot-button issues that have dominated national headlines recently -- including racial injustice and Hollywood's #MeToo movement. It's possible Timberlake could use the halftime show as a platform for social commentary, as the NFL has been a popular arena for activism this year.

We also know that JT's new album, "Man of the Woods," is set to drop two days prior to Super Bowl LII, so Timberlake will likely incorporate some of his new material into the show. His latest release came last week in a new single, called "Supplies."

We also know that Timberlake will have about 13 minutes of stage time and he has yet to announce plans to share the stage with anyone else. If that doesn't change between now and Super Bowl Sunday, it likely means he'll have some surprise guests in store, or that he's planning on revisiting a lot of his classic hits.

Will he pay tribute to Prince? Depends on what odds you're looking at.

Again, there are not a whole lot of confirmed details to work with at this time, but that could change this week as we get closer to kickoff. For now, feel free to speculate as ambitiously as you wish.