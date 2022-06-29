The Seattle Seahawks are less than a month away from training camp, and they still have not added another quarterback to throw in the mix. There's time to add a player like Baker Mayfield, but head coach Pete Carroll may elect to just move forward with Geno Smith and Drew Lock.

Former Seahawks Pro Bowler, linebacker K.J. Wright, knows the franchise well after spending a decade in Seattle, and he recently said that it should be the quarterback that has experience in the system starting in 2022.

"I'll tell you not Baker Mayfield," Wright told I Am Athlete Tonight on SiriusXM, via Pro Football Talk. "Not Drew Lock. We ain't gonna play those games. I'm team Geno all day."

Smith has been with the Seahawks for two seasons now, and he played in four games with three starts last year when Russell Wilson was hurt. In all, he threw for 702 yards, five touchdowns and one interception while going 1-2 as the starter.

"Geno was good," Wright said. "He was scout team quarterback. The dude has a cannon for an arm. He's intellectual, you know, having those two-minute drills during practice throughout the week, the man can play. Just trust him, just trust Geno. And what I said was whoever you decide to be your starting quarterback, the other guy has got to leave. You cannot have both those guys in the building throughout the season. Because what's gonna happen? Let's say game three or four they're not playing as well. What are the fans gonna do? ... 'Put the backup in.' And so to hell with all that, whoever's the starting quarterback, the other guy, you've got to trade him or cut him."

Coach Carroll said earlier this month that Seattle is in "good shape" at the QB position with the players they currently have, and also reiterated that Smith has been the early leader in the position battle. Still, CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson reported just last week that the Seahawks still have a high-level of interest in acquiring Mayfield from the Cleveland Browns, and are even open to extending him. If a trade is to come to fruition, it should happen in the next few weeks.