The Detroit Lions have lost one of their most important defenders during their Week 2, 37-31 overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks, as the team fears defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson suffered a torn pec, per NFL Media. Gardner-Johnson is reportedly out indefinitely, and could miss the remainder of the 2023 season.

Gardner-Johnson signed a one-year deal with the Lions worth $8 million this offseason after failing to find that lucrative multi-year extension many believed he would receive. Gardner-Johnson was an absolute stud for the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles in 2022, as he racked up 67 combined tackles, one sack, eight passes defensed and tied for the league lead with six interceptions despite playing in just 12 regular-season games.

Detroit's defense disappointed on Sunday after a solid Week 1 outing against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. They allowed 393 yards of total offense to Seattle, and got to quarterback Geno Smith just one time despite him not having his two starting offensive tackles.

Gardner-Johnson recorded 13 combined tackles and two passes defensed in the first two games of the season. Detroit has Ifeatu Melifonwu and Tracy Walker III listed as the backup safeties, but rookie Brian Branch could step in as well.