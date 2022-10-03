After 11 seasons, 131 career starts and a Super Bowl ring, longtime Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith is retiring. The Ravens made the announcement on Monday morning and will hold a retirement press conference for Smith this afternoon.

The 27th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, Smith arrived in Baltimore following a standout career at Colorado. In his second season in Baltimore, Smith helped the Ravens win the franchise's second title after Baltimore defeated the 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII. He made two key stops during the 49ers' final drive that helped Baltimore record a 34-31 victory.

Smith became a full-time starter the following season. That season, Smith set career highs in tackles (58), passes defensed (15) and forced fumbles (three) while also intercepting two passes. Two years later, Smith set a new career-high for interceptions in a season while recording the first of his two career pick-sixes.

Regarded as one of the better cover-corners of his era, Smith broke up a whopping 74 passes during his career. And while injuries limited his availability over the past two seasons, Smith was still a formidable defender when called upon to deliver.

"Man, it's the Ravens," Smith said late in the 2021 season, when the Ravens were trying to make a playoff push despite numerous injuries. "We could be down to nothing but practice squad guys, the mentality we have won't change. Coach (John) Harbaugh won't change. The belief that we should win ain't ever going to change. That's the mentality here, and I love it."