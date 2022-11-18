It's probably for the best that the NFL decided to move the Bills game out of Buffalo on Sunday and that's because the entire city currently looks like it's been swallowed by Antarctica.

Buffalo got hit by a massive snowstorm overnight that brought more than three feet of snow to certain parts of the city. If you're wondering what three feet of snow looks like, the Bills have you covered: They shared multiple pictures of their stadium to social media on Friday.

As you can see below, not only is the stadium unrecognizable, but it looks more ready to host a sledding contest than a football game.

Highmark Stadium is covered in so much snow that it looks like it could serve as the U.S. headquarters for Santa's North Pole operation.

If the NFL had decided to keep the game in Buffalo, the team would have had to clear all the snow off the field and also off of each seat so that fans could comfortably attend.

The stadium is actually located in Orchard Park and according to the Weather Channel, that area had already been blanketed by three feet of snow as of 11 a.m. ET on Friday. The National Weather Service issued a weather advisory for the area earlier this week and that advisory is in effect until Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Bills star Von Miller also shared a picture of how much snow he's currently dealing with and it's a lot.

One of the reasons the NFL had to move the game is because getting around Buffalo just isn't very easy right now. Here's small taste of what it's like to drive while there's a giant snowstorm going on in your city.

The Bills are going to have to battle icy and snow-covered roads just to get to the airport so they can fly to Detroit for Sunday's game. At this point, the worst-case scenario for the NFL would be if the Bills got stuck in Buffalo, but that doesn't seem to be an issue just yet with the team scheduled to leave on Saturday.

There was so much snow on the ground Friday that the Bills had to cancel practice.

Although Buffalo's game with the Browns got moved to Detroit this weekend, everything else about the game will be staying the same, including the time (1 p.m. ET) and the day (Sunday). The Bills also won't have to worry about dealing with the snow for almost a week because they'll be staying in Detroit for more than five days due to the fact that they'll be facing the Lions at Ford Field on Thanksgiving.