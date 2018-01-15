LOOK: Jags destroy Steelers' Mike Mitchell on Twitter, troll everyone after playoff win

The Jaguars social media team is having a field day after the Jaguars stunned the world and beat the Steelers 45-42 in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Can't blame them! They beat the big, bad Steelers and robbed them of a shot to get revenge on the Patriots. This was a thing that many Steelers players, including safety Mike Mitchell, had mentioned as motivation.

Before even playing the Jags, Mitchell said "We can play [the Patriots] in hell, we can play them in Haiti, we can play them in New England ... we're gonna win." Unfortunately for the safety, there is no opportunity to play the Patriots because the Steelers are eliminated.

Fortunately for Mitchell, as the Jaguars oh-so-savagely pointed out on Twitter, he can play against the Pats on Madden.

Ouch. Jaguars players took to roasting Mitchell on an individual basis. There were also shots fired by Malik Jackson at Titans defensive lineman Jurrell Casey, who claimed Blake Bortles would "choke" in the playoffs.

And the Jaguars decided to continue a "Game of Thrones" discussion they started with the Steelers about a month ago when they swept the AFC North. The Jaguars declared themselves "Kings of the North." The Steelers fired back and then the Jags resurfaced the meme debate after the game. Winter is here, everyone!

And the Jaguars pointed out that the Steelers should "be careful what you wish for" (which is something that Ben Roethlisberger said before the game).

In general they're just roasting everyone to the ground after their playoff win and berth in the AFC Championship Game. Good for them and may the football gods help anyone who gets in their way this afternoon.