LOOK: Jameis Winston comes off sideline to instigate a fight after getting pulled

Jameis Winston's Sunday began with one of the weirdest pump-up speeches that left his Buccaneers teammates scratching their heads. It ended with a seat on the bench.

Check that: It should've ended with a seat on bench after he got pulled at halftime for backup Ryan Fitzpatrick, but instead, Winston found a way to re-insert himself into the game. He did that by starting a fight with Saints rookie cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

During the third quarter of the Saints' blowout over the Buccaneers, Winston initiated what could've became a brawl when he left the sideline to poke Lattimore in the back of the helmet. Lattimore responded by shoving Winston. As the two continued shouting, Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans came flying into the scene to blindside Lattimore, who hit the deck. Somehow, Evans avoided an ejection.

Take a look:

Yeah, you can't do that Mike Evans.

Before leaving the game, Winston struggled mightily, completing 7 of 13 passes for 67 yards, no touchdowns, no picks, and a 68.4 passer rating. Winston's been dealing with a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder and at one point in the first half, he landed hard on his hurt shoulder, so his benching is officially related to the injury.

INJURY UPDATE:



QB Jameis Winston (shoulder) and T Donovan Smith (knee) are both questionable to return.

But regardless of how hurt Winston is, he didn't play well enough in a must-win game. As a result, the Buccaneers' season is likely lost.

So far this year, Winston's been a massive disappointment even though the team added deep threat DeSean Jackson in free agency and tight end O.J. Howard through the draft. But Sunday is easily the lowest Winston and the Buccaneers have sank after entering the season with playoff aspirations.

Winston isn't the only player to blame for the Buccaneers' failures -- the defense and special teams have been awful -- but considering he's the quarterback and a former No. 1 pick, he's deservedly going to receive criticism for his performance and, after Sunday's incident, his behavior on the sidelines.