Odell Beckham Jr. is apparently quite the art lover. The wide receiver recently commissioned a painter to create an art piece that illustrates some ups and downs from his career.

In other words, the painting shows how he really feels about his time with the Cleveland Browns.

The piece was created by an artist who refers to himself as Charlie Failure on Instagram. He painted two versions of Beckham, interacting with each other. One is on the ground wearing the Browns' uniform. His face is not visible as he is painted all black except for some orange details on his clothing. It's clear that the not-so-mystery man is him, as he is wearing the No. 13 jersey and the bottom of his shoes have his initials.

The other Beckham is wearing the Los Angeles Rams uniform. He is standing on top of his other self and extending a helping hand. That same hand has a very shiny Super Bowl ring.

"The importance of picking yourself up cannot be understated. This piece of art is self-explanatory." wrote Charlie Failure.

Beckhman was acquired by the Browns on March 13, 2019 via New York Giants -- a team that is not represented in the painting.

That stint lasted two seasons, before the Browns officially waved him on Nov. 8, 2021. Beckham signed a one-year deal with the Rams just a few days later, which turned out to be a fantastic decision.

The wide receiver earned his first ring when the Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI. Beckham scored the first touchdown of that game. He is currently a free agent.