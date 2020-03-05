Marcus Peters, Eric Fisher sign Bud Light endorsement deals after beer-chugging celebrations last season
This is certainly one way to make up the money lost in the fine
It would appear that one league's finable offense is another organization's branding opportunity. Chiefs tackle Eric Fisher and Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters were both fined this past season for drinking beer from fans in the stands in celebration of some great play, and now as a result, they have both signed Bud Light endorsement deals.
For Fisher, it was after a touchdown was scored in that famous 24-point comeback against the Houston Texans during the divisional round of the playoffs.
Marcus Peters' chugging happened after a huge fourth down stop against the Buffalo Bills during the regular season, which essentially sealed a win for the Ravens.
Fisher and Peters were each fined $14,037 for their beer-chugging, as the act apparently constitutes "unsportsmanlike conduct."
Both players are eligible for these sponsorships as a result of new relaxed policies on alcohol the NFL implemented in 2019. As a result, beer brands that end up partnering with teams will be able to use the images of players to market their products. The likeness of players can also be used in the marketing efforts of companies that make distilled spirits and wine. That, of course, begs the question of which NFL star will be the first to get a big name wine sponsorship?
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Eagles bring back Mornhinweg
Most recently the Ravens' offensive coordinator, Mornhinweg spent 2004-2012 in Philadelphia
-
Jags not ruling out draft pick trades
The Jaguars currently have two first round picks and 10 draft picks overall
-
NFL free agency start date, more to know
Here is everything you need to know about NFL free agency
-
Report: Jets looking to re-sign Anderson
Anderson is one of the top wideouts available in free agency, but the Jets want to retain him
-
Agent's take: Prescott's short-term deal
Former sports agent Joel Corry breaks down if Prescott will get the deal he is seeking from...
-
Senior Bowl changing stadiums in 2021
The annual college football all-star game will remain in Mobile, but in a different stadium
-
NFL combine: Live workout results
The draft's top-ranked cornerback refused to stay on the sideline
-
Combine results: DL, LB workouts
Simmons headlined a group of speedy linebackers that stole the headlines during Saturday's...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game