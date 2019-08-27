Marshall Faulk puts pressure on Cowboys in Ezekiel Elliott negotiations with regular-season opener looming

If Marshall Faulk didn't give the indicator last week, it's clear he's in Ezekiel Elliott's corner when it comes to contract negotiations with the Cowboys. A week after criticizing Dak Prescott and calling him a "bum," Faulk called out the Dallas Cowboys in their negotiations to get a deal done with Elliott.

I asked @marshallfaulk whether he believes @EzekielElliott is willing to miss games in effort to become #NFL’s highest-paid running back. Faulk: “The question is, are the Cowboys willing to have him miss games because they don’t believe he should be the highest paid RB?” — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) August 27, 2019

The Cowboys reportedly made an offer last week that would make Elliott the second-highest paid running back in the NFL. The Cowboys are seeking to give Elliott just over the four-year deal on Le'Veon Bell, who received $35 million guaranteed, but Elliott is focused on surpassing the four-year deal Todd Gurley received, which was $45 million guaranteed. Over the past two years, Gurley received a contract with an average annual value of $14.375 million and a total value of $57.5 million ($45 million guaranteed). Bell signed a deal with an average annual value of $13.242 million and a total value of $52.97 million ($25 million guaranteed).

Elliott has led the NFL in rushing in two of his three NFL seasons, while also leading the NFL in yards per game in all of his seasons. Elliott has 868 carries for 4,048 yards and 28 touchdowns in his career, averaging 4.7 yards per carry. The Cowboys are 28-12 in the 40 games Elliott has played, winning two NFC East titles. Based on Elliott's production, he deserves to be paid as one of the top running backs in the NFL. It's fair that Elliott seeks a contract that would surpass Gurley, but the Cowboys don't appear willing to budge at this time.

If Dallas does start the season without Elliott, the team will rely on fourth-round rookie Tony Pollard to lead the way. Pollard has taken the bulk of first-team reps in training camp and the preseason, having 15 carries for 84 yards and a touchdown in three preseason games (averaging 5.6 yards per carry). He also has three catches for 19 yards.

Faulk has been in Elliott's corner, being his training partner in Cabo. He wants to see Elliott get paid based on his production and his future production once his new deal is signed, helping the Cowboys running back in gaining leverage.

If Elliott misses games and the Cowboys struggle early in the season, perhaps the holdout will finally come to its conclusion (with Elliott one of the happiest players in the league). There's still plenty of time to get a deal done before September 8.