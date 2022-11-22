In the aftermath of Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing being arrested for DUI, head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters Tuesday that the OC is in the building and will stay on Tennessee's staff. Vrabel added that this could change if they hear from the NFL, who could elect to suspend Downing.

The 42-year-old was arrested for driving under the influence and speeding last week, according to the Williamson County Sheriff (via NFL Media). The arrest came hours after the Titans defeated the Green Bay Packers, 27-17, at Lambeau Field, on "Thursday Night Football." Downing's intake time was 4:39 a.m., and he posted bail at 6:46 a.m. CT.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol pulled Downing over because he was driving at a high speed, and the trooper then noticed "obvious signs of an intoxicant," according the the THP. The Titans' team plane left Green Bay around midnight CT and landed back in Nashville at 2:07 a.m. CT, according to Flight Aware. The arrest occurred around 2:30 a.m., per WSMV.

Following the incident, Vrabel wouldn't comment on whether alcohol was present on the team plane, which is a violation of league rules. The NFL is investigation the situation.

The arrest followed a road win for the Titans, marking their seventh victory of the season. The offense impressed, as quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw for 333 yards and Derrick Henry had a historic performance with 87 rushing yards, two completions, a rushing touchdown and a passing score.

The Titans will return to the field against the Cincinnati Bengals at home next Sunday.