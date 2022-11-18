Mike Vrabel's Tennessee Titans squad doesn't try to hide what it wants to do in football games. Tennessee plays sound defense and then rides Derrick Henry on offense. It worked out on Thursday night, as the Titans beat the Green Bay Packers, 27-17. While the star running back picked up plenty of yards on the ground -- rushing for 87 yards with a touchdown run -- he showed he can throw, too!

Henry completed a pass on a jet sweep in the first half, and then offensive coordinator Todd Downing went back to him as a passer on the Titans' first drive of the third quarter. After Henry got Tennessee into the red zone on a 42-yard catch-and-run, he threw a touchdown to Austin Hooper at the goal line.

Check out the play, here.

After the game, Henry discussed the play and joked about a new nickname he is giving himself, comparing his throwing abilities to a Hall of Famer.

"I call myself the young Peyton Manning," Henry said, via NFL.com.

Hooper also talked about the trick play, saying he was surprised how wide open he was and only realized he was standing alone after the touchdown.

"After I caught it I looked around and I had no idea," Hooper said about being left wide open, via The Tennessean. "I was like, wow, this was really schemed to perfection for me. Sell the run, sell the run, sell the run, watch the guy who's supposed to cover me, he started to fill the D gap, slipped it and then just saw a mass of humanity and a ball pop over the top."

This is not the first touchdown pass Henry has thrown. He threw one last season vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, and also had one in the upset victory over the Baltimore Ravens in the playoffs a couple years ago.

Henry leads the NFL in rushing yards following his performance on Thursday night. The Titans legend is chasing his third rushing crown, as he led the league in rushing in both 2019 and 2020.