The Minnesota Vikings will try to turn around their recent struggles against the Chicago Bears when they visit Soldier Field for Monday Night Football. The Vikings (6-7) have lost five of the last six meetings against Chicago and need a victory to have a realistic shot at making the playoffs. The Bears (4-9) have lost seven of their last eight games, but face a Vikings team that lost to the Lions two weeks ago. Minnesota bounced back with a 36-28 win against the Steelers on Thursday Night Football in Week 14, while the Bears suffered a 45-30 setback to the Packers.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at Chicago's Soldier Field. Minnesota is a seven-point favorite in the latest Bears vs. Vikings odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 47.

Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Vikings vs. Bears:

Bears vs. Vikings spread: Minnesota -7

Bears vs. Vikings over-under: 47 points

Bears vs. Vikings money line: Minnesota -290, Chicago +235

MIN: Vikings are 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games as road favorites

CHI: Bears are 5-8 ATS as home underdogs since 2019



Why the Vikings can cover

Minnesota will have two extra days of rest and Chicago is 0-3 against the spread with the rest disadvantage. Minnesota has one of the most balanced offenses in the NFL and ranks third in total yards (390.5 per game). Quarterback Kirk Cousins directs the No. 7 passing unit (267.4), while running back Dalvin Cook paces the seventh-best run game. The Bears are ninth in total yards but 24th against the run (120 yards per game), so Cook could see a heavy workload. He is third in the NFL with 978 yards despite missing three games. He ran for 205 and scored twice against the Steelers.

Cousins and receiver Justin Jefferson also are a dangerous combination, with Jefferson averaging 99 receiving yards per game. The receiver's 1,288 yards rank second in the NFL, and he averages 15.2 yards per catch. Cousins is sixth in the league in passing yards (3,569) and has 27 TD passes (fifth) while throwing just five interceptions.

Why the Bears can cover

The underdog is 4-1 against the spread in the last four meetings, and the Bears are certain to rely heavily on running back David Montgomery on Monday Night Football. The Vikings allow 129.5 rushing yards per game (27th in NFL), and quarterback Justin Fields isn't likely to see much time to throw. Montgomery has 608 rushing yards in nine starts, and Fields has done damage on the ground as well. The rookie has 385 rushing yards while throwing for 1,585 with six TDs.

The Bears' defense is led by linebacker Roquan Smith, who has 130 tackles (fifth in NFL) and three sacks. Chicago is 6-2 against the spread in the past eight meetings between the teams, and the Under is 13-6 in the past 19.

