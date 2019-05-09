New Seahawks DE Ezekiel Ansah could miss the first month of the season recovering from surgery

Ansah was limited to seven games last season due to a shoulder injury

The Seattle Seahawks knew that adding help on the edge should be a priority for them this offseason -- especially after trading Frank Clark to the Kansas City Chiefs. Seattle selected former TCU edge rusher L.J. Collier with the No. 29 overall pick in last month's NFL draft, but they were not done adding talent to the defensive line. On Wednesday, the Seahawks inked former Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah to a one-year deal. 

And while Ansah should help them on the edge when he gets on the field, that day might not come until a few weeks into the season. According to a report from ESPN.com's Adam Schefter, Ansah may miss as much as a month of the season while recovering from shoulder surgery. 

Ansah played just seven games in 2018 due to the shoulder injury, recording four sacks, three tackles for loss, and seven quarterback hits. He has been known to be somewhat inconsistent in terms of sack production during his career (8.0, 7.5, 14.5, 2.0, 12.0, 4.0) but as Pro Football Focus noted, he has almost always been excellent at generating pressure and at defending against the run. 

That's exactly the kind of thing the Seahawks like to see out of their edge rushers, and it should make Ansah a good fit whenever he gets on the field. They just might have to wait a while before that actually happens.

CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

