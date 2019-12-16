New York tabloids honor Eli Manning after QB's likely final start with Giants at MetLife Stadium
"Thank you, Eli," was the feeling around all of New York
Eli Manning is back up to a .500 regular season record for his career after the New York Giants' 36-20 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The 38-year-old got his second consecutive start after being benched in favor of Daniel Jones earlier in the season. In what may have been the final home start at MetLife Stadium of his career, Manning was able to have perfect send off and go home with the W.
Following the win that put the Giants at 3-11 on the year, New York newspapers took the time -- and space -- out in their issues to thank the two-time Super Bowl MVP.
The Daily News went with a play on words writing, "Way to go, Mann," adding, "Eli exists a winner in likely farewell to Meadowlands." The cover showed him waving to the crowd and featured some of the signs people brought to the game to thank the veteran QB.
Newsday used "Sweet Emotion" with "Tears and cheers as Eli gives Giants fans something to remember him by."
"Eli leaves 'home' a winner" graced the front cover of the New York Post and the back page displayed a photo of him hugging his three daughters after the game.
The Giants' official Twitter account posted about Manning using blue hearts surrounding the number 10.
The New York newspapers were not the only ones to thank Eli during and after the game, as fans acknowledged the QB in their own ways.
At the game, multiple "Eli Manning" chants broke out.
Manning has shown many faces over the years, many of them ending up as memes, but this is the one he will likely leave Giants fans with.
Just like it was meant to be.
Fans thanked him for everything and called him a future Hall of Famer.
Manning was not perfect in what is looking like his MetLife goodbye, going 20-of-28 with 283 yards for two touchdowns, but with three interceptions. However, getting the win was most important for Manning he said.
The Giants will finish out their regular season by heading to FedExField next week to face the Washington Redskins and hosting the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 for the 2019 finale.
The team is not playoff bound, but there should not be a shortage of news and buzz during the offseason, as the Giants have a lot to work on. With one of the top picks in the draft, the team will have something to look forward to, even though the season will come to an end in just two short weeks.
