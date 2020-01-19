NFC Championship Game 2020 weather: Here's an updated forecast for Packers vs. 49ers title game in California
We've got you covered with what's on the radar for Sunday's NFC Championship Game
The winner will punch a ticket to Super Bowl LIV: It's the Green Bay Packers versus the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.
The home to this year's battle for the Lombardi Trophy, Miami Gardens, promises to have nice weather for the 2019 title game. But what does the forecast say about Santa Clara, where the Niners will be hosting the Pack at Levi's Stadium? What about the NFC title game?
We're not weathermen here at CBS Sports, but we know how to read the radar! So you came to the right place. Here's everything you need to know about the updated projections for Sunday night's skies:
NFC Championship forecast
Service: The Weather Channel
Projected weather: Cloudy
Projected game-time temperatures: 53 degrees (high), 50 degrees (low)
Game-time projection: Considerable cloudiness
Chance of rain: 0-percent
Winds: NW 5 mph to begin the game, SE 2 mph by the end
In other words, don't expect the weather to inhibit or heavily influence the game on Sunday night. Aside from heavy humidity, there's nothing to worry about here. Both teams might not be playing under sunny skies, but they might as well be doing so. Nothing should be off-limits in terms of game-planning, and since both sides tend to lean on the ground game anyway, the clear forecast shouldn't benefit one team over the other.
For a look at the weather in the AFC Championship between the Titans and Chiefs, click here.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mahomes' legs served as X-factor for KC
Mahomes legs and arm carried the Chiefs to Super Bowl LIV
-
What to expect in 49ers-Packers
Aaron Rodgers will look to find a little magic in his home state
-
NFC Championship: Preview, prediction
Everything you need to know about the Packers and the 49ers fighting for a trip to the Super...
-
NFL 2020 postseason schedule
All the information you need to know for the conference championship games and Super Bowl LIV
-
How to watch NFC championship
Everything you need to know to catch both conference championships this weekend
-
How to watch, stream Super Bowl LIV
Here's how you can catch Super Bowl LIV and everything you need to know about the big game
-
Packers vs. 49ers: Live updates
The Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers square off with a spot in the Super Bowl on the...
-
Mahomes shines as Chiefs beat Titans
A close game in the first half turned into a convincing final as the Chiefs booked their ticket...
-
Rams vs. Cardinals live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Rams vs. Cardinals football game