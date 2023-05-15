Matt Ryan, the 2016 NFL MVP and four-time Pro Bowl quarterback, has joined CBS Sports as an NFL analyst. Ryan will work as both a studio and game analyst across all CBS Sports platforms. He will call select NFL on CBS games and appear on programs such as "The NFL Today," "The Other Pregame Show (TOPS)," "NFL Monday QB," and CBS Sports HQ.

"As one of the NFL's marquee quarterbacks for the past 15 years, we're thrilled to add Matt to our talented roster of NFL analysts," Harold Bryant, CBS Sports executive producer and executive vice president of production, said of Ryan's arrival to the network. "He has played the game at the highest level, including winning an MVP award and taking his team to the Super Bowl, and will bring a fresh perspective to CBS Sports. We look forward to Matt sharing his knowledge, insight and opinions with our viewers and bolstering our NFL coverage."

Ryan has 15 seasons of NFL experience under his belt. He was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft out of Boston College and most recently spent the 2022 season with the Indianapolis Colts. Since coming into the NFL, Ryan has been one of the most prolific quarterbacks in NFL history, ranking inside the top 10 all time in passing yards (62,792), touchdowns (381), completions (5,551), and attempts (8,464). He also holds the record for the most passing yards through the first 14 years of a player's career and the most completions through the first 15 years.

Back in 2016, Ryan helped lead the Falcons to a Super Bowl LI appearance after winning league MVP honors with a dazzling regular season campaign where he led the NFL with a 117.1 passer rating.

"It is truly an honor to join this exceptional team at CBS Sports," said Ryan. "I have been blessed to have incredible teammates throughout my career and I am fortunate that will continue here working with and learning from the very best in the industry."