NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah reportedly under serious consideration for Jets front-office job
Jeremiah, who replaced Mike Mayock at NFL Network, previously had other opportunities to return to the league
Mike Mayock went from the NFL Network's lead draft analyst to Raiders general manager on New Year's Eve, a day after the Raiders and coach Jon Gruden put the finishing touches on a 4-12 season. Five months later, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Mayock's successor at the network, Daniel Jeremiah, could be in the running for a position in the Jets front office.
The Jets fired general manager Mike Maccagnan on Wednesday.
CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora thinks Eagles vice president of player personnel Joe Douglas could be high on the list of candidates to succeed Maccagnan.
This is noteworthy because Douglas and Jeremiah are close friends. "A potential package deal for the Jets," Schefter tweeted.
Jeremiah, 41, was a scout for the Ravens, Browns and Eagles before joining NFL Network in 2012. Part of the reason he left the NFL for television was because he was working all the time. Jeremiah broke into the league as a personnel assistant for the Ravens, a job previously held by Douglas.
"Those two years in the office were probably the toughest two years for our family, just because my wife, we lived two minutes away from the facility, and I never saw her," Jeremiah told The Athletic's Sheil Kapadia last month. "So that was a hard, hard, hard time. Especially with two little kids. She's away from her family. And I'm not really around. So that was a hard, stressful period."
This also isn't the first time an NFL team has been interested in luring Jeremiah back into the fold. Kapadia reports that teams have already called but adds that "he can afford to be picky."
Longtime family friend Chris Mortensen, who has been at ESPN since 1991, told Kapadia, "[Jeremiah] had an opportunity to be a head of a personnel department at two different NFL franchises. With one of them, they probably would've promoted him to general manager within a year. And he thought about it, but he decided to just stay put and trust God as we like to say."
Jeremiah, who now has four children, has said that he wouldn't close the door on returning to the league but it sure sounds like he loves his current set up.
