The 2023 NFL season is just around the corner. Before then, however, teams must finalize their rosters, whittling them down from their offseason allowance of 90 players.

Unlike last season, when teams gradually trimmed their rosters from 85 to 80 and then to 53, there will only be one roster cut deadline this year: Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 4 p.m. ET. That said, there will still be plenty of cuts over the next few weeks as clubs tweak their personnel and prepare for the final cutdown.

Here's an updated tracker of all 32 teams' roster cuts, keeping in mind that many of these players will end up either claimed by other teams or return on their original teams' practice squads for 2023.

WR Isaiah Coulter

TE Jace Sternberger



T BJ Wilson



DT John Penisini

LB Arron Mosby (signed by Packers)



CB Colby Richardson (signed by Lions)

DE Jalen Redmond

QB Jake Luton

RB Camerun Peoples

WR Gary Jennings

WR CJ Saunders

OT Larnel Coleman

DL Antwuan Jackson

LB Bumper Pool

S Collin Duncan

S Josh Thomas

CB Rejzohn Wright

K Matthew Wright



N/A

K Tristan Vizcaino

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

LS Carson Tinker

RB Larry Rountree III



DB Kemon Hall (injured)



OT Nicholas Melsop

DB Richard LeCounte





New York Giants

WR Jeff Smith

LB Troy Brown (injured)



OT Devery Hamilton (injured)



CB Rodarious Williams

RB James Robinson

WR Jaydon Mickens

CB Darren Evans

OT Julian Davenport



DL Kevin Atkins



DL Donovan Jeter



T Chim Okorafor (signed by Vikings)

LB Davion Taylor (signed by Bears)

T Trevor Reid (signed by Falcons)

CB Greedy Williams

CB Zech McPherson (injured)

WR Tyrie Cleveland (injured)

DT Noah Ellis (injured)

P Ty Zentner

QB Ian Book

TE Tyree Jackson

TE Dan Arnold

OT Dennis Kelly

G Josh Andrews

OT Brett Toth

WR Deon Cain

C Cameron Tom

G Tyrese Robinson

Seattle Seahawks