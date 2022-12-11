It's Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 14 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines, and we're here to help you watch it unfold. Check back often to find out everything you need to know.
Week 14 schedule
Thursday
Rams 17, Raiders 16 (Takeaways)
Sunday
Ravens 16, Steelers 14 (Takeaways)
Eagles 48, Giants 14 (Takeaways)
Bills 20, Jets 12 (Takeaways)
Bengals 23, Browns 10 (Takeaways)
Cowboys 27, Texans 23 (Recap)
Jaguars 36, Titans 22 (Recap)
Lions 34, Vikings 23 (Recap)
Chiefs at Broncos (Gamtracker)
Panthers at Seahawks (Gametracker)
Buccaneers at 49ers, (Gametracker)
Dolphins at Chargers, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)
Monday
Patriots at Cardinals, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)
Brady throws back-to-back picks
This is NOT the homecoming Tom Brady was envisioning. While his defense is getting gashed by a seventh-round rookie, he's led the offense to exactly zero points through two-and-a-half quarters and has thrown a pair of interceptions in 49ers territory. Crazy enough, Tampa Bay, which will drop to 6-7, will still be a game up in the NFC South entering Week 15.
Dre Greenlaw INT! This @49ers defense seems to be getting better by the week 🔥— NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2022
📺: #TBvsSF on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/Y8d9nuZcHK pic.twitter.com/o7Vi200rhw
Tashaun Gipson picks it off! #FTTB— NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2022
📺: #TBvsSF on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/Y8d9nuZcHK pic.twitter.com/tweWKrEUvs
LEG CATCH
OK, so this is obviously the catch of the day (and perhaps the year). No hands necessary on this first-down catch from the Panthers' Terrace Marshall Jr..
What? How? @Terracemjr this catch was unreal 😱— NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2022
📺: #CARvsSEA on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/VwP8oh9FMk pic.twitter.com/a0xIcx9XMi
CMC!
Christian McCaffrey is doing what he'll need to do if the 49ers want to hoist the Lombardi Trophy: dominate as a rusher and receiver. In just over a half, McCaffrey has amassed more than 150 yards and two scores as the 49ers have completely run away from the Buccaneers.
Purdy good throw!— NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2022
📺: #TBvsSF on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/Y8d9nuZcHK pic.twitter.com/IFujGeGyeK
Run CMC all the way to the end zone!@CMC_22 | @49ers— NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2022
📺: #TBvsSF on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/Y8d9nuZcHK pic.twitter.com/AqNqr4ZMDi
MR. RELEVANT
It's been an unforgettable half for Brock Purdy. The last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has carved up the Buccaneers defense to the tune of 14-for-18 passing, 185 yards and three total TDs -- in the first half! With Jimmy Garoppolo hurt, many thought the 49ers' Super Bowl aspirations had vanished. But if Purdy can play half as well as he has versus Tampa Bay, he'll give San Francisco a chance to make a run in the NFC.
Three Brock Purdy TDs today! #FTTB— NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2022
📺: #TBvsSF on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/Y8d9nuZcHK pic.twitter.com/bN86KzGPLW
Here come the Broncos!
Four minutes, 32 seconds left in the second quarter -- Willie Gay Jr. intercepts Russell Wilson and takes it all the way for a touchdown. Kansas City 27, Denver 0
Thirteen minutes, three seconds in the third quarter -- Marlon Mack catches a screen pass and is off to the races for a 66-yard score. Kansas City 27, Denver 21
In fewer than seven minutes of game action, the Broncos have turned a blowout into a shootout at Mile High. The Chiefs' possessions have included two interceptions and several minutes. Denver, meanwhile, has gotten two touchdowns from Jerry Jeudy as he plays a huge role without Courtland Sutton. Credit to Wilson and the Broncos for continuing to fight in a game that could have completely spiraled.
Jerry Jeudy for 6️⃣— NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2022
📺: #KCvsDEN on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/TzmdzbFm9o pic.twitter.com/BFwc3zFb7G
Russ ➡️ Jeudy x2— NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2022
📺: #KCvsDEN on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/TzmdzbFm9o pic.twitter.com/8wCD3FoX1i
Marlon Mack takes the screen for a TD! We've got a game in Denver 👀— NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2022
📺: #KCvsDEN on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/TzmdzbFm9o pic.twitter.com/FVrP2dvuXc
Pick-six!
If you wanted to know how the Broncos' season has gone so far, all you'd need to do is watch this play. Tipped pass, interception, Russell Wilson stiff-armed, opponent touchdown, multi-score deficit. What a nightmare 2022 has been for Denver.
.@WillieG___ tips it to himself and takes it for a pick-6!— NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2022
📺: #KCvsDEN on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/TzmdzbFm9o pic.twitter.com/saVV3ch1zL
Another game, another TD
The most underrated wide receiver in the NFL is at it again. Make that six straight games with a touchdown from Tyler Lockett, whose ability to get his feet in bounds is absurdly good.
TOE TAP TYLER— NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2022
📺: #CARvsSEA on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/VwP8oh9FMk pic.twitter.com/9vm65Z1598
PATRICK MAHOMES
Seriously, man. Just stop it with this touchdown pass. UNDERHAND? For the 56-yard catch-and-run score from Jerick McKinnon? Mahomes is such a special talent, and amid all of his magic, he continues to do things that astound us all as NFL fans.
Mahomes magic! 🪄— NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2022
📺: #KCvsDEN on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/TzmdzbFm9o pic.twitter.com/AVyeGJYeHV
Lol @PatrickMahomes— NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2022
📺: #KCvsDEN on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/TzmdzbFm9o pic.twitter.com/59aoI8aUya
Mr. Irrelevant!
Three series, two touchdowns for the 49ers' Brock Purdy in his first NFL start. He's completed five of his first seven passes for 48 yards, but you love to see him see a crease near the goal line and take off, just like he did on this 2-yard scamper to put San Francisco ahead 14-0.
Brock on! First career rushing TD for @brockpurdy13 ‼️— NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2022
📺: #TBvsSF on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/Y8d9nuZcHK pic.twitter.com/6HxVOELiWJ
10K!
Here's your time to take a moment and appreciate Travis Kelce's greatness. On a day in which Kelce eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards for the seventh straight season, he also went over 10,000 receiving yards for his career -- becoming the fastest tight end in NFL history to do so. And considering Kelce could end up putting up the best single-season ever at his position, don't expect the 33-year-old to slow down anytime soon.
10,000 career receiving yards for @tkelce!— NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2022
📺: #KCvsDEN on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/TzmdzbFm9o pic.twitter.com/NGpD6xxFb6
DEEBO
Injuries have slowed down Deebo Samuel after earning first-team All-Pro honors a year ago, but he sure looked explosive on his first-quarter carry against the Buccaneers. Samuel took the pitch to the right, gaining a full head of steam, and then exploded up field. Tampa Bay defenders looked like they were going in slow motion as he sprinted by for the 13-yard score.
He's a wide receiver! He's a running back! He's Deebo Samuel! @19problemz— NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2022
📺: #TBvsSF on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/Y8d9nuZcHK pic.twitter.com/sqQM9m0w7Z
Big boy catch!
I can almost guarantee you've never seen this before: Trying to keep the ball away from the Vikings with two minutes to play, the Lions put 6-foot-5, 335-pound offensive tackle Penei Sewell in motion and then threw him the ball in the flat like he was a proper skill player. Sewell sure looked like one as he made the twisting catch, turned up field and dove for the first down on third-and-7. The drive ended in a field goal that clinched yet another Detroit victory.
Big man. Big reception! @peneisewell58— NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2022
📺: #MINvsDET on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/RvZfbqafel pic.twitter.com/BOfmZEoXxr
They really sent @peneisewell58 in motion 😂— NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2022
📺: #MINvsDET on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/RvZfbqafel pic.twitter.com/0YTFlHnPxS
Cowboys win!
The Cowboys were 16.5-POINT favorites, yet it took some huge plays late in the fourth quarter to avoid what would have been a historic upset. Dak Prescott threw an awful interception from his own end zone that set up the Texans beautifully, but Dallas bailed out its QB with a fourth-down stuff that kept the deficit at three.
Tremon Smith has his 2nd INT of the day for the Texans!— NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2022
📺: #HOUvsDAL on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/VIs6xlIHaH pic.twitter.com/Nv1XRvKq5k
Goal line stand! @dallascowboys get the ball back down 23-20 with 3:20 to go.— NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2022
📺: #HOUvsDAL on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/VIs6xlIHaH pic.twitter.com/xxIxQdDAkl
From there, the Cowboys had to drive 98 yards for the game-winning touchdown. Here's how they did it: 21 yards to Dalton Schultz, a 9-yard scramble from Dak Prescott and then another 13 yards to Schultz. A few plays later, Noah Brown made a huge 18-yard snag to get the Cowboys to the edge of the red zone, and then Prescott found Schultz once more for 18 yards.
Big catch in a big moment by Noah Brown 🔥— NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2022
📺: #HOUvsDAL on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/VIs6xlIHaH pic.twitter.com/GPnMzMhxVS
The Cowboys thought they had the game-winning score on a Michael Gallup reception, but a defender knocked the ball away at the last second to keep Houston's hopes of an upset alive. But on the next play, Dallas went to old reliable, Ezekiel Elliott, who crossed the goal line with the go-ahead score with just 41 seconds to play.
Zeke puts the Cowboys ahead with 41 seconds remaining!— NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2022
📺: #HOUvsDAL on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/VIs6xlIHaH pic.twitter.com/wr2KEJAkp3
The game officially ended a few plays later, as Israel Mukuamu came down with the interception on a Hail Mary from Davis Mills.
INTERCEPTED. @dallascowboys win the Battle of Texas! pic.twitter.com/hEcQB1xS7T— NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2022
Trevor Lawrence x4
Four total touchdowns for Trevor Lawrence -- pretty darn good for someone who was questionable to play with a toe injury. He and the Jaguars have taken it to the Titans on Sunday.
The throw… the catch… @eazyengram | @Trevorlawrencee#ProBowlVote | #JAXvsTEN on CBS/NFL+ pic.twitter.com/8BHtMIVOxH— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 11, 2022
That one’s for @jamalagnew 😉@Trevorlawrencee | #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/X6QK5NkAJc— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 11, 2022
MVP?
Week after week, Jalen Hurts dominates -- and Sunday has been no different. Nearly 200 yards through the air and two touchdowns to go along with 75 on the ground and another score. Eagles, yet again, are blowing out their oppponent.
Tip-toein' in his Jordans. @JalenHurts— NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2022
📺: #PHIvsNYG on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/Q0YYPeBaSr pic.twitter.com/oedtUAO6IR
.@JalenHurts doing it all 🔥— NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2022
📺: #PHIvsNYG on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/Q0YYPeBaSr pic.twitter.com/RkIODQE5Yn
4th-and-score
Absolutely needing to convert on fourth-and-4, the Vikings not only picked up the first but got into the end zone, thanks to a catch, juke and dart from Adam Thielen to cut into the Lions' lead.
Needed four yards. Got 23 and a tuddy. @athielen19 | @KirkCousins8— NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2022
📺: #MINvsDET on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/RvZfbqafel pic.twitter.com/HX8TlB81GV
Child actor TD
Yes, you read that correctly. Trenton Irwin, who ditched an acting career to focus on football, was left WIDE OPEN on a flea-flicker. Of course, Joe Burrow found him for what ended up being a 45-yard touchdown.
Flea-Flicker works to perfection. @Bengals— NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2022
📺: #CLEvsCIN on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/5eoy1fJ9tq pic.twitter.com/cyG2mpXcDu
FAKE PUNT
The Lions. Are. Fun. Facing a fourth-and-7 from its 26-yard line, Dan Campbell's team risked it all by snapping it to the personal protector and running around the right end. Unsurprisingly, the Vikings were not prepared, which led to safety C.J. Moore exploding for a 42-yard pickup. The risk fully paid off, as Jared Goff' threw his third touchdown pass, this time to Josh Reynolds, putting the Lions up 14.
A @Lions fake punt turns into a 42-yard gain!— NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2022
📺: #MINvsDET on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/RvZfbqafel pic.twitter.com/aUOEUmaFjJ
Goff to Reynolds. Touchdown @Lions! #OnePride— NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2022
📺: #MINvsDET on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/RvZfbqafel pic.twitter.com/Wocvq9rCmj
BAM
Credit the Jets for bringing in several capable running backs. Even with Breece Hall out for the season and Michael Carter banged up, New York is getting great production from undrafted rookie Zonovan "Bam" Knight. In just the past two-plus games, Knight has totaled more than 270 yards from scrimmage. On Sunday, he delivered his first career touchdown to put the Jets on the scoreboard.
Zonovan Knight breaking all the tackles! The @nyjets tie it up in Buffalo. @knight_zonovan— NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2022
📺: #NYJvsBUF on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/7FXORqYuVi pic.twitter.com/kdcwvYCSK0
What concentration!
Early frontrunner for catch of the day goes to Zay Jones, whose concentration on this touchdown grab before halftime was top notch.
.@zayjones11 had one of the wildest touchdowns of the season 😲— NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2022
📺: #JAXvsTEN on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/xHAnGDC3Lg pic.twitter.com/KMRbaHB8wj
Mitch Trubisky ...
If people forgot why the Steelers benched Mitch Trubisky after four weeks, he reminded them why in the first half Sunday. Filling in for injured rookie Kenny Pickett, Trubisky threw a pair of killer interceptions inside of the Ravens' 25-yard line -- ensuring Baltimore entered halftime with the advantage.
ROQUAN SMITH INTERCEPTION!!!!— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 11, 2022
Tune in on CBS!! pic.twitter.com/7x8dkvb4ER
INTERCEPTION @Patrickqueen_!!! BEST LINEBACKERS IN THE GAME!!#PROBOWLVOTE | 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/iDD4CJBgQt— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 11, 2022
Texans!
Amari Rodgers never found the end zone in 26 games with Green Bay; he's already got a score in his second game for the Texans. The wide receiver hauled in the contested catch at the goal line before falling into the end zone to put Houston (+17) ahead!
Amari Rodgers scores his 1st career TD!— NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2022
📺: #HOUvsDAL on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/VIs6xlIHaH pic.twitter.com/DtFreneGD5
Another punting gaffe
We've got punting issues in New York! First the Giants' Jamie Gillan just dropped the ball, then tried a drop kick that ended up resulting in an illegal kick. On the next play, Hurts found A.J. Brown for the 33-yard score that put Philadelphia ahead 21-0.
they are now calling this an illegal kick. Eagles get the ball at the Giants 33.— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 11, 2022
pic.twitter.com/EkgFDneAju
At this point... no words for @JalenHurts and this @Eagles offense.— NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2022
📺: #PHIvsNYG on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/Q0YYPeBaSr pic.twitter.com/uki19RVkTP
In danger of getting routed, the Giants' special teams made a big play by blocking Arryn Siposs' punt, although Siposs nearly converted the long fourth-down attempt before getting absolutely blasted on the sideline.
Giants with the blocked punt!!!— Rate the Refs App (@Rate_the_Refs) December 11, 2022
#PHIvsNYG pic.twitter.com/tkopyHmMXa
Three plays later, Isaiah Hodgins got New York on the board with the short score.
Give him six 👏— New York Giants (@Giants) December 11, 2022
📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/jp3oANmm4D
Lions go deep again
The Lions have been fun offensively all year, and they're continuing to throw it all over the yard Sunday. Make that two 40-plus-yard touchdowns for Jared Goff, who this time found D.J. Chark down the left sideline.
GO DJ 🦈— NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2022
📺: #MINvsDET on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/RvZfbqafel pic.twitter.com/SIadLdB4jZ
LSU connection strikes again
In need of a big play, Joe Burrow looked to his former LSU teammate. Well, to be fair, Burrow did most of the work by threading in the throw, but Ja'Marr Chase still hauled it in for the 15-yard touchdown.
Burrow threads the needle to Chase!@JoeyB @Real10Jayy__— NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2022
📺: #CLEvsCIN on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/5eoy1fJ9tq pic.twitter.com/kn0r0Mn67g
Two hops this time!
How Tony Pollard stays in bounds for this 10-yard touchdown, I have no idea. What balance from the NFL's most underrated running back.
Tony Pollard tip toes in for his 2nd TD! @Tp__5— NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2022
📺: #HOUvsDAL on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/VIs6xlIHaH pic.twitter.com/v1YnoAfXnf
King Henry running wild
Derrick Henry's past two games: 28 carries for 68 yards (2.4 per carry) and zero touchdowns.
Henry in the first half against the Jaguars: 12 carries for 96 yards (8.0 per carry) and a score.
It's setting up to be a massive game for King Henry.
This is @KingHenry_2 territory. 👑— NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2022
📺: #JAXvsTEN on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/xHAnGDC3Lg pic.twitter.com/A3hX6EmDQG
Derrick Henry is a powerful man 🚜— NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2022
📺: #JAXvsTEN on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/xHAnGDC3Lg pic.twitter.com/fjpgBCi8mx
Welcome back, J.K. Dobbins
Injuries have derailed what was a fantastic start to J.K. Dobbins' NFL career, but the Ravens running back is flashing some of what made him so productive as a rookie in 2020. Back in uniform for the first time since Week 6, Dobbins ripped off a 44-yard run and scored a touchdown in just the first quarter. With Lamar Jackson sidelined with an injury, having a healthy Dobbins is big for this Ravens offense.
WELCOME BACK @Jkdobbins22!!— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 11, 2022
TUNE IN ON CBS! pic.twitter.com/h1XvbxZcFm
.@Jkdobbins22 BACK IN THE END ZONE!!— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 11, 2022
Tune in on CBS!! pic.twitter.com/juLDEXRc2m
Eagles off to hot start
It's been a near perfect start for the Eagles. Miles Sanders capped the team's 14-play, 84-yard opening drive with a three-yard rushing score, and then Devonta Smith joined the touchdown party with an incredible 41-yard catch-and-run on a ball perfectly placed from Jalen Hurts. Instead of getting off the field on fourth-and-7, the Giants are now in a 14-0 hole.
On 4th and 7... BIG SHOT. @JalenHurts to @DevontaSmith_6— NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2022
📺: #PHIvsNYG on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/Q0YYPeBaSr pic.twitter.com/stl2ckxSap
No. 1 pick delivers
Travon Walker has had a relatively quiet rookie campaign after a big NFL debut, but he made a massive play for the Jaguars in the first quarter against their AFC South rivals. Walker got around tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo so quickly that tackle Dennis Daley could not even get to him. He could only look on as Walker crushed Ryan Tannehill, knocking the ball loose and Jacksonville recovering at the Titans' 20-yard line. Three plays later, Trevor Lawrence hit Evan Engram for the 12-yard score to tie things up at seven.
#1 overall pick Travon Walker with the strip sack 😤— NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2022
📺: #JAXvsTEN on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/xHAnGDC3Lg pic.twitter.com/avBjkPpFBo
T-Law hits @eazyengram for six! #DUUUVAL— NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2022
📺: #JAXvsTEN on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/xHAnGDC3Lg pic.twitter.com/ZIa4Pqzn99
Runnin', runnin' and runnin', runnin'
When you're playing the Texans, you really don't need to pass the ball much. The Cowboys proved that on their opening drive as Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott combined for 55 yards on five carries, with Pollard punching the ball into the end zone from 11 yards out.
Tony Touchdown 🙌 @Tp__5— NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2022
📺: #HOUvsDAL on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/VIs6xlIHaH pic.twitter.com/dogiYD3cBK
Jameson Williams!
The Lions have big hopes for Jameson Williams, their No. 12 overall draft pick, and he delivered in his second game back after tearing his ACL in the College Football Playoff championship in January. The Vikings must have forgotten that he returned, because they left him wide open for a 41-yard touchdown -- on his first career catch in the NFL.
Jameson Williams’ 1st career catch is a TOUCHDOWN. 👏 @bigsgjamo— NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2022
📺: #MINvsDET on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/RvZfbqafel pic.twitter.com/UxgqBFfI4g
Unlikely QBs set to play huge roles down stretch
The Ravens currently hold the tiebreaker over the red-hot Bengals for first place in the AFC North, but if they're going to hold off Cincinnati, they're going to have to do it with Tyler Huntley, a 2020 undrafted rookie, for at least Sunday and potentially beyond.
The upstart Jets currently hold the No. 7 seed in the AFC, and they're relying on Mike White, a 2018 fifth-round pick with just five career starts, to get them to the postseason for the first time since 2010.
And then there's the big one: the 49ers hold a one-game lead in the NFC West, yet they're being forced to roll with Brock Purdy, the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a most likely season-ending foot injury.
Sunday will go a long way towards determining if these signal-callers have what it takes to keep their respective teams' success going. Baltimore faces off with a Pittsburgh defense that is completely different with T.J. Watt on the field, New York goes for the sweep against hungry Buffalo, and San Francisco takes on Tom Brady and Tampa Bay in the most-lopsided quarterback matchup of all-time. All of these matchups have playoff implications, so the pressure will be on these mostly unproven quarterbacks.