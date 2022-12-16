We are coming down the stretch of the 2022 regular season and there are just four weeks for clubs to jockey for playoff positioning. On Thursday, we saw the 49ers punch their ticket to an NFC West crown with a win over the Seahawks and there are a handful of other clinching scenarios on the line this weekend.

Of course, with a new week of games comes a new collection of injuries that we need to follow. With teams finishing up the week of practice, they've released their final injury reports and rolled out game statuses for Week 15. Below, you'll be able to find each of those reports and a breakdown of some of the biggest injuries.

Colts at Vikings -3.5, Saturday

Indianapolis won't have Moore II after he was unable to practice this week due to an ankle injury. Meanwhile, Strachan popped up on the injury report on Wednesday with a concussion and has also been ruled out.

Vikings safety Harrison Smith does not carry an injury designation entering the weekend after being a full participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday after being limited on Tuesday with a neck injury. Elsewhere on the roster, Hunter is questionable to play after being limited the past two sessions of the week. Dantzler returned to practice on Thursday after missing the previous two days due to an illness.

Ravens at Browns (-3), Saturday

Jackson suiting up for this game did seem like a long shot, but it does look like Tyler Huntley will be available for the Ravens on Saturday. The backup quarterback practiced fully on Wednesday and Thursday and has cleared concussion protocol. Huntley also carries no designation entering the weekend. For what it's worth, each of the players that the Ravens listed as questionable practiced fully to end the week.

Cleveland is remarkably healthy entering Week 15, listing only Bell on the final injury report. He will be sidelined due to thumb and toe injuries.

Dolphins at Bills (-7), Saturday

The status of left tackle Armstead will be worth monitoring as the Dolphins officially listed him as questionable for this matchup. He did not practice on Tuesday or Wednesday and was limited in the team's final practice on Thursday. The same goes for Wilson Jr. On a more positive side of things, the Dolphins did not put an injury designation on Tyreek Hill after he practiced fully on Wednesday and Thursday, despite being listed with an ankle injury.

Buffalo will be without Bates and Phillips for this head-to-head. Bates suffered an ankle injury against the Jets last week. While it reportedly isn't too serious, it's severe enough to keep him sidelined for at least this weekend. Linebacker Matt Milano (knee) missed the first two practices of the week, but the Bills did not give him a designation for this game after being limited on Thursday and he will play on Saturday against the Dolphins.

Eagles (-9) at Bears

Claypool was unable to practice all week due to a knee injury along with Wesco. Given that, it's not a shock to see the coaching staff ultimately rule them out. Quarterback Justin Fields was on the injury report as a DNP on Wednesday due to an illness, but practiced fully the past two days and does not carry a designation.

Falcons at Saints (-4)

Edoga is the only Falcons player to receive a designation for Week 15, so the club is largely healthy heading into this matchup. Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (illness) was the only other player listed on the injury report this week due to injury, but he was back on the field Friday after missing Thursday's session.

Gray and Washington did not practice on Friday, which doesn't bode well for them suiting up on Sunday. Lattimore was limited throughout the week, while defensive end Cameron Jordan and tackle Ryan Ramczyk were full participants on Friday and carry no designation.

Lions (-1.5) at Jets

A bug does seem to be hitting the Lions as a handful of players are listed with an illness, headlined by rookie Hutchinson. He did not participate in practice on Thursday, was limited on Friday and has since been listed as questionable.

Steelers at Panthers (-3)

The Steelers are listing Pickett as doubtful for this matchup, indicating that they'll likely be going in a different direction under center against Carolina. Final word on Pickett will come on Saturday and Mike Tomlin noted that once there is a definitive answer on Pickett, he'll name his starter. Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph have reportedly been splitting reps during team drills.

Interim head coach Steve Wilks told reporters Friday that Moore will be a game-time decision due to his ankle injury that limited him in practice on Friday. As for Shenault Jr., he practiced on a limited basis all week. Meanwhile, Woods was a full participant on Friday.

Cowboys (-4) at Jaguars

Cowboys

Jaguars:

Chiefs (-14) at Texans

Chiefs : DT Chris Jones (illness), WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE

: DT Chris Jones (illness), WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE Texans:

Jones popped up on the injury report on Friday after an illness held him out of practice. Naturally, his status will be worth monitoring throughout the weekend. As for Toney, he was limited in practice all week, but hasn't played in a game since Week 11 so it still does seem like a coin flip if he'll suit up. Fellow wide receiver Mecole Hardman practiced with the team for the third straight day, but Andy Reid did say he was leaning away from activating him off of IR before this matchup against Houston, so it may be another week before we see him.

Cardinals at Broncos (-3)

Cardinals

Broncos:

Patriots at Raiders (-1)

Patriots

Raiders:

Titans at Chargers (-3)

Titans

Chargers:

Bengals (-3.5) at Buccaneers

While both Boyd and Higgins are listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup in Tampa, the two Bengals receivers did practice fully on Friday after being limited throughout the early portions of the week. That upward trajectory in participation is encouraging for their availability Sunday. Meanwhile, Hilton, Hurst and Hendrickson all were unable to hit the practice field all week, so them ultimately being ruled out isn't a massive surprise.

Giants at Commanders (-5)

Williams practiced on a limited basis all week and is officially questionable. As was the case earlier in the week, running back Saquon Barkley wasn't even listed on the injury report let alone given a designation. Outside linebacker Elerson Smith (Achilles) was placed on injured reserve.

Washington is listing Young as questionable for this matchup against New York, giving him a chance to make his season debut on Sunday. He practiced all week on a limited basis, which would seemingly trend well for his prospects of suiting up.

Rams at Packers (-7), Monday

Rams

Packers:

