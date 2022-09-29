Week 4 of the NFL season is here, kicked off by the Cincinnati Bengals and the undefeated Miami Dolphins. We have already seen so many surprises this season and no doubt more are coming. Did anyone have the Dolphins and Eagles as the final remaining teams without a loss in their preseason predictions? Yeah, me either.

Some teams have not looked their best through three games, but that does not mean their players aren't still looking their best when it comes to their off the field fashion.

Let's take a look at some of the best, and most interesting, outfits from Week 4:

Joe Burrow is a player I always expect to bring the heat when it comes to fashion. The Bengals are playing in their white and black "White Bengal" uniforms for the first time on "Thursday Night Football'' and I like that Burrow kept with that theme and matched his outfit to the new uniforms and field.

The Bengals like the 'fit so much they posted two angles of the flower suit.

Bengals cornerback Eli Apple went with a formal look for TNF.

A variety of current fashion trends, from monochromatic to colored sunglasses, were on display ahead of the game.

Monochromatic looks were a theme on Thursday.

"The Cheetah" showed his personality through clothing in a very obvious way, with a cheetah print shirt.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was questionable heading into the night with back and ankle injuries, went with a subtle look.