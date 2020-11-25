Aaron Rodgers has had enough with the death threats directed at his wide receiver, Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The Packers wideout has received threats on social media in the aftermath of Green Bay Packers' 34-31 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts after fumbling the ball on the second play of overtime. The turnover led to the Colts winning the game on a Rodrigo Blankenship 39-yard field goal moments later.

Valdes-Scantling fumbled the ball after a completion at the Packers' 30-yard line, which led to the Colts recovering the ball at Green Bay's 29. The fumble was the first for Valdes-Scantling in 42 career games. The mentions to Valdes-Scantling were disturbing on Twitter -- to say the least.

"I would say that's extremely unnecessary," Rodgers said to "The Jim Rome Show" Tuesday. "I understand the rooting interests in the game and how important it is to so many people, and it's really important to us, too. But I think that's very unnecessary. I'm sorry he had to go through that. I'm sure if I was checking social media, I'm sure there would be plenty of games where that happened to me."

Valdes-Scantling finished with three catches for 55 yards in the game, including a 47-yard catch when the Packers faced third-and-10 from their own 6-yard line with 1:17 left in regulation and trailing 31-28. He also broke free from Colts cornerback Rock Ya-Sin late in the second quarter that led to a 51-yard pass interference penalty, which took Green Bay to the Indianapolis 4-yard line. The Packers scored a touchdown on the next play to take a 28-14 lead heading into halftime.

Valdes-Scantling addressed the threats on Twitter and to Packers media members Monday. The Packers wide receiver is the only player in the NFL with three touchdown catches of 40-plus yards and leads the NFL in 40-plus yard catches with five.

"Social media gives cowards the right to say whatever they want with no consequences, so I guess that's one of those things with the profession that we're in, you've got to take it for what it is, don't let it affect you," Valdes-Scantling said, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky. "It doesn't affect me. People can say whatever they want as long as people in this building and in my family, they all care about me, that's all that matters."