Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard has an injury that's worth keeping an eye on as we approach the first NFL Sunday of the 2022 season. The Packers' new No. 1 wideout missed practice last week for "undisclosed reasons," per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, and he's still not ready to return to the field.

Lazard missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to what is described as an ankle injury, according to The Athletic. Per ESPN, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said that Lazard "got stepped on last week, so that's where we're at with him." This update offers more clarity than we previously had, but it's not necessarily news that gives fans hope for the season opener. Lazard will now have one more chance to practice before the Packers hit the road to take on the rival Minnesota Vikings this Sunday.

Lazard is coming off of a career year in which he caught 40 passes for 513 yards and eight touchdowns. With Davante Adams now a member of the Las Vegas Raiders, Aaron Rodgers and LaFleur are looking to Lazard and the veteran Randall Cobb to carry the passing game. However, it remains to be seen how healthy Lazard will be for Week 1 -- or if he will even play.

The Packers also have a couple of young wide receivers who should get touches immediately, such as rookies Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson. While Doubs emerged as a preseason star, the second-round pick Watson missed some time in training camp due to knee surgery. But LaFleur is hopeful he will play in the season opener.