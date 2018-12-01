Packers' Davante Adams says he's the NFL's best WR but isn't getting the respect he deserves

The Packers' season is withering away in large part because their offense looks increasingly pedestrian, which shouldn't be happening considering they have one of the best quarterbacks in Aaron Rodgers and one of the top receivers in Davante Adams -- scratch that, because there's apparently an argument to be made that Adams is more than just one of the best receivers in the NFL.

On Thursday, Adams said that he's the best wideout in football.

"I do put myself top five," Adams said, per Ryan Wood of PackersNews.com. "I think I'm the best receiver in the NFL. I do."

But he's not getting "the respect that I deserve" because people slot in "celebrities" ahead of him.

"I feel like if you ask people," Adams said, "certain people will say that I'm a top receiver. But if you ask people to name their top receivers, they won't mention me. So that's where the disrespect is coming from. I don't think they say, 'Davante Adams sucks.' But they think that top five, they put the same celebrities in there every time."

Adams will get his next chance to show people what he can do when the Packers face the Cardinals on Sunday in a game that can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free).

What Adams is doing right now is worthy of recognition. Through 11 games, Adams has caught 77 passes for 1,022 yards (both career highs already) and 10 touchdowns. All three are top-eight numbers this season. He's sporting a career-high catch rate of 67.5 percent. His yards per catch average of 13.27 is only just barely trailing his career-high (13.29, which he established in 2016). He's reached double figures in touchdowns in three straight seasons. He's tied with Antonio Brown for the most touchdown catches since the beginning of the 2016 season with 32.

The problem is (for him, not all of us), there's simply too many great receivers right now for Adams to be considered the best. Michael Thomas and Adam Thielen are two other guys who have entered the conversation this season, joining a group that already includes the likes of Antonio Brown, Odell Beckham, DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green, Julio Jones and so on. Mike Evans is up there. So is Tyreek Hill. The point being, the NFL is stacked with receivers right now.

Adams deserves credit for his emergence as one of the top receivers in football, but he's hardly worthy of being known as the best receiver in football. For what it's worth, Football Outsiders has him ranked 10th in value this season.

But Adams is only 25 years old, so he still has time to make the leap. Being paired with Rodgers during his prime will certainly help. And Adams understands that he needs to continue to produce to eventually get the respect he desires.

"I think I just need to put together a resume that reflects what I'm saying," he said. "It's not fair for me at this point to say this, or to stand on the podium and scream out to the world I'm the best, but I feel like I'm the best receiver at this point in my career. Where I'm at with my abilities, I feel like I am the best.

"I just have to continue doing what I'm doing. With that comes more recognition."