The 2023 offseason has been a changing of the guard for the Green Bay Packers offense at many positions. There's the obvious one at quarterback, with four-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl XLV MVP Aaron Rodgers being traded to the New York Jets at his request, making way for 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love.

A similar turnover occurred at both wide receiver and tight end, with mainstays at wide receiver (Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb) also departing for the Jets, and tight end Robert Tonyan signing with the Chicago Bears while 39-year-old tight end Marcedes Lewis remains on the free-agent market.

The result of those departures is tons of snaps available to first- and second-year players on the Green Bay offense:

Romeo Doubs GB • WR • #87 TAR 67 REC 42 REC YDs 425 REC TD 3 FL 1 View Profile

Doubs, in particular, has been one of the offseason program standouts thanks to his connection with Love after putting in extra work in California on top of OTAs in Green Bay this past week. After Packers head coach Matt LaFleur likened some of Doubs' movements to former Packers great and current Las Vegas Raiders All-Pro Davante Adams back in April, Doubs is now confident in proclaiming Love can actually live up to his predecessor's massive accomplishments.

"I think Jordan is a really good quarterback," Doubs said Friday, via Spectrum News 1 Wisconsin. "When you go from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan, Aaron was a really great quarterback, but I believe Jordan can do the same exact thing. So I don't really see what's the big difference."

To be fair to Doubs, he only played one season with Rodgers, and it was arguably the worst of the future first-ballot Hall of Famer's career. He set a career-low in passer rating with 91.1 while playing through a broken thumb on his throwing hand. The 23-year-old was playing college football at Nevada in 2020 and 2021 when Rodgers won consecutive NFL MVPs, the third and fourth of his storied career.

Aaron Rodgers in 2022





Career rank as starter Pass yards 3,695 3rd-worst Pass yards/attempt 6.8 2nd-worst Passing touchdowns 26 T-4th-worst Interceptions 12 2nd-worst Passer rating 91.1 Worst

Doubs' claim that Love can "do the exact same thing" as Rodgers in terms of having a legendary Packers career also makes sense because he was born in 2000. That means Doubs has only seen Green Bay as a regular playoff contender with first-ballot Hall of Famer Brett Favre before transitioning to another one in Rodgers.

"I see a progression," Doubs said of the transition from Rodgers to Love. "I see it going up. I don't see the Packers going down. I only focus on our room and our team in this organization. This organization is historic, and it's only winning. That's all. When you hear Green Bay, it's no losing, it's only winning."

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Doubs is correct with his sentiment that the Packers represent winning since their 13 NFL titles are the most in league history, but the franchise did go through a dry spell in between the Bart Starr/Vince Lombardi glory years (1950s and 1960s) before Favre came around in the 1990s. Green Bay only reached the postseason twice (1972 and 1982) in the 1970s and 1980s with only one playoff win to show for those two decades.

However, multiple Packers voices who have spent more than a decade in Green Bay support Doubs' claims. Tom Clements, who developed Rodgers from Favre's backup into a Super Bowl and NFL MVP from 2006-2016 as the team's quarterbacks coach, came out of retirement last season to return to the same post to once again work with Rodgers. He's now staying on to coach the 24-year-old Love.

"He can throw the ball, No. 1, which you need to do in the NFL," Clements said of Love in May. "He's athletic, he can move around, buy time, and he's intelligent and he generally makes good decisions. He, at this point, just needs to play and work on processing information, making quick decisions, then getting it to the right guy. He has all the qualities that you're looking for in a guy to be successful."

The other Packers legend who has endorsed Love lately is none other than Rodgers himself. The Packers' all-time passing touchdowns leader (475) went out of his way to compliment Love in his tell-all with The Athletic on Wednesday.

"I like Jordan a lot," Rodgers said Wednesday. "Jordan's a good dude. It's tough to be a backup behind a future Hall of Famer. You've got to kinda find that sweet spot. I thought he did a great job with that, but he's a good-hearted kid. It's undetermined, his future, but from the physical standpoint, I thought he improved his fundamentals this last year."

Jordan Love GB • QB • #10 TAR 0 REC 0 REC YDs 0 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

Love revealed earlier in May that Rodgers has kept the door open for continued communication between the two even though they are no longer teammates. On Wednesday, Rodgers bestowed Love with the highest compliment he can give: comparing Love to himself.

"[Love] gets a chance to blaze his own trails, be his own man and lead in the way he best sees fit," Rodgers said. "Take the good things he learned from me; things he would do differently, do 'em differently. That's what I did when I took over. Obviously the team felt good with moving forward with him as the starter, and that's how the team felt in 2008 with me after I showed in '07 that I could get the job done. And history just repeated itself in that sense."

Now, all eyes are on Love to see if he can prove Doubs, Clements, and Rodgers right about what the young passer can be while holding the mantle of starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers.