The Green Bay Packers are preparing to enter a new era without quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and they are hoping some of their young wideouts can continue to develop in order to help new starter Jordan Love. One of the players Green Bay will be relying on moving forward is wide receiver Romeo Doubs.

The fourth-round pick out of Nevada is someone Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is a big fan of, and he even recently compared him to one of the best wide receivers in Packers history: Davante Adams.

"I want to temper this comparison, but he's got some Davante Adams-type movement skills," LaFleur told reporters, per Packers Wire.

"Now, he's got to learn how to use it and how to harness that, but he's got that twitch that you're looking for. I don't think there's a route that he won't be able to run. We're just going to have to give him enough reps where he can continue his progression."

In his rookie season, Doubs caught 42 passes for 425 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games played. He was Green Bay's fourth-leading receiver behind Allen Lazard, Christian Watson and Robert Tonyan. Only Watson remains on the Packers roster entering 2023.

Doubs stole headlines in training camp last offseason, when Rodgers told reporters that the rookie was making a "wow" play every day. The two-time first-team All-Mountain West player recorded more than 1,000 receiving yards and at least nine touchdown receptions in his final two seasons at Nevada, capping his collegiate career with 80 catches for 1,109 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2021. With Doubs' route-running ability and work ethic, LaFleur is expecting big things from his wideout moving forward.