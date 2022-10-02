Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will host the New England Patriots on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. The Packers are sitting at 2-1 after holding on in Week 3 to defeat Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 14-12, a remarkable feat given Green Bay didn't score any points in the second half of the game. They'll try to fare better against a New England squad who will be without starting quarterback Mac Jones. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for 30 days with the promo code NFLONCBS.

Kickoff for Sunday's game from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. The Packers are 9.5-point favorites in the latest Packers vs. Patriots odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is 40. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream, including plenty of sports like SEC on CBS, NFL on CBS, and the PGA Tour, with no ads, on demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing.

How to watch Patriots vs. Packers

Packers vs. Patriots date: Sunday, Oct. 2

Packers vs. Patriots time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Packers vs. Patriots TV channel: CBS

Packers vs. Patriots streaming: Paramount+

Week 4 NFL picks for Patriots vs. Packers

Before tuning into Sunday's Packers vs. Patriots game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 139-103 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Packers vs. Patriots, the model is picking New England to cover the spread. The Packers have won nine out of their last 10 games at Lambeau Field, but the model believes the visiting Patriots will keep this game closer than expected, even in such a hostile environment.

A key for New England to keep this game close will be to control the run game on both sides of the ball. Rodgers hasn't shown much confidence in his young receiving corps just yet, so the Patriots should pay attention to how he tries to advance the offense on the ground. As far as offense goes, New England will have Brian Hoyer under center on Sunday, which would be his first start since 2020. A way to minimize mistakes will be for New England to run the ball often.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS