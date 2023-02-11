The Carolina Panthers made the decision to hire former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich this offseason, and he is in the process of establishing his staff. The former Panthers quarterback has many fans excited with some of the hires he's made, and Carolina added two more intriguing coaches on Friday.

Carolina agreed to terms with Dom Capers to return to the franchise as a senior defensive assistant, as well as with former Panthers quarterback Josh McCown to serve as its new quarterbacks coach. Capers was the first head coach in Panthers' franchise history, and won AP NFL Coach of the Year in Carolina's second-ever season after the Panthers made it to the NFC Championship Game. The 72-year-old also served as the head coach for the Houston Texans in their inaugural season back in 2002.

Capers won a Super Bowl ring as defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers in 2010, and spent last season with Carolina's new defensive coordinator, Ejiro Evero, as a senior defensive assistant with the Denver Broncos.

This is McCown's first NFL coaching job, although he was in consideration for the Texans' head-coaching position twice. The former journeyman quarterback who played for nine different teams has wanted to break into the coaching ranks, and gets a great opportunity to work with Reich. He marks the third current Panthers coach to have either played or coached for Carolina previously, as McCown was on the Panthers roster for two seasons from 2008-09.

The Panthers certainly appear to be moving in the right direction. Now, they need to figure out the quarterback position.