The Carolina Panthers quarterback battle is still ongoing, although it's been reported that it's Baker Mayfield's to lose. It was he who led the first team offense out onto the field when the Panthers played their first preseason game against the Washington Commanders, and Sam Darnold took over on the second drive. Both quarterbacks looked solid, but Mayfield still appears to be in the lead.

Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson didn't appear to want his team to add Mayfield this offseason. Back in April, Panthers.way on Instagram posted a report that said Carolina was an ideal landing spot for Mayfield, and Anderson commented "Nooooo." The same Instagram account then posted another picture saying Anderson didn't want Mayfield to come to Carolina. He again commented, saying, "Facts."

Once Carolina traded for Mayfield, Anderson explained his comments were simply him standing up for his current quarterback, and that he didn't have a problem with the former Cleveland Brown. Not only does he not have a problem with Mayfield, but it sounds like Anderson is starting to like the newcomer.

"He's smart," Anderson said of Mayfield, via USA Today. "He's picked up the offense, like, rapidly. I like his energy a lot. I like that a lot about him. Like his leadership. And his confidence."

This change of scenery could be something that greatly benefits Mayfield. Arguably one of his greatest strengths is his fiery competitive spirit, and being spurned for a quarterback with some serious off-field issues could knock something loose for the former Oklahoma star. His energy has certainly been on display in training camp, and he appears ready to make the most of this new opportunity.