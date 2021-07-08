Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes caused a little bit of panic in Kansas City back in April when he was spotted wearing a walking boot on his foot.

The walking boot got a lot of people wondering about his health and whether his surgically repaired toe would be fully healed in time for the start of the 2021 season. It appears the answer to that question is yes and we know that because Mahomes gave up an update on his toe during an interview with NFL Network on Thursday.

"The toe's feeling great," Mahomes said.

Mahomes underwent surgery back in February to fix a turf toe injury that he suffered during the divisional round of the playoffs. The Chiefs quarterback played two-and-a half games with the injury, which only made things worse. Mahomes wasn't able to finally get the toe operated on until three days after Kansas City's Super Bowl loss to Tampa Bay.

Five months after the surgery, Mahomes seems good to go. The quarterback is currently in Lake Tahoe, where he's expected to compete in the American Century Celebrity Championship this weekend.

Craving even more NFL coverage focusing on previews, recaps, news and analysis? Listen below and follow the Pick Six podcast for a daily dose of everything you need to follow pro football.

"I'm out here playing golf, being able to walk around the course," Mahomes said. "I've been running, cutting, jumping, throwing, doing it all. So I'm just excited to get back to training camp and have another chance to make a run at it and win the Super Bowl this year."

The toe injury meant that Mahomes wasn't able to participate in each of the practices that the Chiefs held this offseason, but despite that, the former league and Super Bowl MVP said that this offseason has basically been like every other offseason in his career... with one small difference.

"It's different in the sense that you don't have the parades and all that different type of stuff," Mahomes said "But I think the beautiful thing about the NFL is every single year, you start from scratch. You have to come in, you have to put in the work to try to get to the big game and try to win it. And so for us, win or lose that Super Bowl the last two years, we still have that same mentality of we're going to start from scratch and build and try to find a way to get back to that game."

If Mahomes is 100% healthy, then the Chiefs are going to be the favorite in the AFC to reach the Super Bowl, and if that happens, they'd become just the fourth team in NFL history to make it to the Super Bowl in three straight seasons.