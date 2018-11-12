Patrick Mahomes skips postgame after learning girlfriend's stepfather died at Chiefs game

For the first time all season, Patrick Mahomes didn't hold a postgame press conference and that's because he was dealing with a family emergency involving his longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews.

Matthews was at the game in Kansas City on Sunday with her stepfather when tragedy struck. Apparently, Matthews' stepfather, Paul Massey, collapsed outside Arrowhead Stadium before the game and later died. According to KCTV in Kansas City, paramedics were quickly on the scene, but they were unable to revive Massey, who was attending the game with a group that includes Mahomes' father.

Matthews wrote about the experience on Instagram.

"Today is a day I will never forget," she wrote. "Directly after this picture I sprinted to the front entrance to see my step dad passed out! He did not come back from this and he was called to heaven today! I KNOW 100% he is so happy up there with his kids looking down on us cheering loud that his chiefs won today! Thank you everyone for the prayers and sweet text! We will miss you Paul So So So Much! I will take care of mom for you!"

Mahomes left the stadium immediately following Kansas City's 26-14 win over the Cardinals.

During a press conference on Monday, Chiefs coach Andy Reid offered his condolences to Matthews' family.

"We're sorry to hear about what took place yesterday," Reid said, via ESPN.com. "Our prayers and blessings are with the family. I've talked to Patrick and they're doing well for the circumstance that took place."

With the Chiefs getting set to play their biggest game of the season next week against the Rams, Mahomes isn't expected to miss any practice, but Reid did say that if his quarterback needs to take a little bit of time off, that wouldn't be a problem.

"If he has to, that's not a big deal," Reid said.

Mahomes threw two touchdown passes in Kansas City's win. Mahomes now has 31 touchdown passes on the year, which is a Chiefs franchise record for an entire season. With only 10 games under his belt in 2018, Mahomes will now six more games to pad the record, starting next Monday when the Chiefs play the Rams in Mexico City.