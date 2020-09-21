When the New England Patriots take the field against the Seattle Seahawks on "Sunday Night Football," they'll do so with heavy hearts. According to WMEN's Andy Slater, veteran running back James White's parents were involved in a car crash earlier Sunday. White was informed ahead of New England's game in Seattle, per NFL Network, that his father, Tyrone, died in the crash, while his mother, Lisa, is in critical condition.

A three-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots, the 28-year-old White is arguably New England's top pass target out of the backfield, with five straight 40-catch seasons under his belt. In New England's Week 1 win over the Miami Dolphins, he caught three passes for 30 yards from new quarterback Cam Newton, in addition to carrying the ball five times for 22 yards as part of the Pats' running back rotation.

White was on the Patriots inactive list and without him on Sunday night, the Patriots figure to rely more on fellow running backs Sony Michel, Rex Burkhead and J.J. Taylor against the Seahawks. That trio combined for 21 carries in Week 1, though Taylor was the only other RB to record a catch in that game.