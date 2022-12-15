New England Patriots star linebacker Matt Judon received a message from the NFL about him being selected for a Performance Enhancing Substance test. Judon posted a screenshot of the message on Twitter on Tuesday morning, making his feelings known about being chosen for the supposedly random drug test.

The test comes days after the Patriots' 27-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Judon had four tackles (one for a loss), two quarterback pressure and 1.5 sacks in the victory. Judon now has a career-high 14.5 sacks through 14 weeks, which is also tied for the league lead with the 49ers' Nick Bosa.

The NFL's official policy on performance-enhancing substances states that each week during preseason and the regular season, 10 players from each club will be selected to be tested at random by a computer program. Multiple players have called out the NFL, suspicious of whether the testing is actually random. Judon is the latest to question the system.

The Patriots defense has been a bright spot in a rollercoaster of a year in New England while the offense struggles. Judon and his signature red sleeves and high energy have helped lead the defense to where it is now.