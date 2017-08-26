Patriots reportedly 'suspect Julian Edelman tore his ACL'
He'll have an MRI on Sunday
When Julian Edelman went down clutching his knee during the Patriots' opening series against the Lions on Friday, the worst was feared. It turns out, the Patriots are fearing the worst, too.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Patriots "suspect" that Edelman tore his ACL. He'll have an MRI on Sunday.
More to come.
-
Marcus Peters rides bike during anthem
Peters raised his fist during the anthem last year
-
Roundup: Edelman limps off, Brady shines
The Seahawks are dealing with several injuries and have two battles to decide on the offensive...
-
Brown on Kap: Pick activism or football
The Browns' legend isn't a fan of Kaepernick's protest
-
Beathard named '18 Hall of Fame finalist
Beathard needs 80 percent of the committee's votes in order to be inducted
-
Vick joining Fox as studio analyst
Vick will appear on 'Fox NFL Kickoff' and other FS1 shows
-
49ers release Pro Bowl LB Ahmad Brooks
Fo years, Brooks was an important cog on the 49ers' championship-caliber teams under Jim H...
Add a Comment