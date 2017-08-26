Patriots reportedly 'suspect Julian Edelman tore his ACL'

When Julian Edelman went down clutching his knee during the Patriots' opening series against the Lions on Friday, the worst was feared. It turns out, the Patriots are fearing the worst, too.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Patriots "suspect" that Edelman tore his ACL. He'll have an MRI on Sunday.

Patriots suspect Julian Edelman tore his ACL, but do not definitely know, per source. MRI on Sunday to determine full extent of injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 26, 2017

