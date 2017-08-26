Patriots reportedly 'suspect Julian Edelman tore his ACL'

He'll have an MRI on Sunday

When Julian Edelman went down clutching his knee during the Patriots' opening series against the Lions on Friday, the worst was feared. It turns out, the Patriots are fearing the worst, too.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Patriots "suspect" that Edelman tore his ACL. He'll have an MRI on Sunday.

More to come.

CBS Sports Writer

Sean Wagner-McGough joined CBS Sports in 2015 after graduating from UC Berkeley. A native of Seattle, Sean now resides in the Bay Area. He spends his spare time defending Jay Cutler on Twitter. Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
All Access