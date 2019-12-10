Philip Rivers trash talks Jaguars after 84-yard touchdown in hilarious mic'd up video

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is not having the best year of his career, but he had a pretty great game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The best part is that he had the trash talk to go with it. During the 45-10 win at EverBank Field, Rivers went 16 of 22 with 314 yards and three touchdowns.

One of the touchdowns was an 84-yarder to Austin Ekeler that Rivers was just a little excited for.

The TD put the Chargers up 31-3 and as Rivers was helped up off the ground by Jaguars' Yannick Ngakoue, the QB started immediately yelling about the play.

Philip Rivers on a 5-8 team thrashing a 4-9 team and trash talking with the little tantrum hands move as he screams "NINETY YARD TOUCHDOWN" after Yannick was nice enough to pick him up off the ground. Truly the 🐐pic.twitter.com/FC7XvBagtf — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 10, 2019

The 38-year-old yelled very enthusiastically, "Ninety-yard touchdown! Ninety-yard touchdoooowwwwn!"

The referee appears to say, "Get the f--- outta here," to which Ngakoue added, "Hey, 17, you see how I ain't talking sh-- to him, right?"

The Jaguars player then asks Rivers to keep quiet.

"Stay humble, bro. Stay humble," he continues.

But of course Rivers was too pumped up to do that.

"I'm just saying 90-yard — I can be excited," Rivers replied, making his case for the celebration.

The friendship that seemed to begin a mere few yards ago when Ngakoue helped Rivers up from the ground turned into a back-and-forth between the two.

"Yeah, but don't do that by my ear. Don't do that by my ear now," Ngakoue pleaded.

Rivers was not interested in being told what to do, and just as emphatically as he yelled touchdown earlier he yelled, "I WILL do it by your ear. That's what I do! That's what I do!"

Ngakoue walked off and said, "Aye, one-seven. One-seven. I'll holla at you after the game," then turned to his teammates saying, "Seventeen just keep talking."

People were loving the mic'd up footage on social media.

I always hear that Philip Rivers is the biggest trash talking QB in the NFL. This confirms it.



(video via @nu_persona)



pic.twitter.com/4j8sMTXiYB — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 10, 2019

We've got a fever, and the only prescription is more mic'd up Phil.

Need Philip Rivers mic’d up for every game 🤣 pic.twitter.com/FBy6MIS9xE — Athlete Swag (@AthleteSwag) December 10, 2019

Other players commented as well.

Rivers might be funniest trash talker ever. He don’t mean no harm lol https://t.co/i01sqBLnAg — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) December 10, 2019

Former Charger Shawne Merriman said he's well aware of Rivers trash talking abilities.

I been trying to explain to y’all you dealing with a different cat. https://t.co/yOXWwOaJ6u — Shawne Merriman (@shawnemerriman) December 10, 2019

Seventeen's performance helped improve the team to a 5-8 record. The Chargers will host the 9-4 Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.