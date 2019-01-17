Pick Six Podcast: Previewing Patriots-Chiefs and Rams-Saints with Brady Quinn

There haven't been two games I've looked forward to more than the conference title games this weekend between the Rams and Saints, and the Patriots and Chiefs, the latter of which you can stream on CBS All Access. Both matchups are going to be close -- the point spread is negligible with just three points given to the home teams -- and both games feature a pair of teams with high-powered offenses and questionable defenses.

To break it all down, Brady Quinn joined the Pick Six Podcast -- our daily NFL podcast, in your inbox every morning Monday through Friday, subscribe right here -- and explained to me why the Chiefs defense could surprise, what the Patriots will do to counter Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid's offense, whether Drew Brees missing deep balls is a concern and whether or not the Saints can slow down Sean McVay, Jared Goff and Todd Gurley on defense.

Listen to the show below and make sure to check out all our episodes.