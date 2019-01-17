Pick Six Podcast: Previewing Patriots-Chiefs and Rams-Saints with Brady Quinn
Will Brinson and Brady Quinn break down the AFC and NFC title games
There haven't been two games I've looked forward to more than the conference title games this weekend between the Rams and Saints, and the Patriots and Chiefs, the latter of which you can stream on CBS All Access. Both matchups are going to be close -- the point spread is negligible with just three points given to the home teams -- and both games feature a pair of teams with high-powered offenses and questionable defenses.
To break it all down, Brady Quinn joined the Pick Six Podcast -- our daily NFL podcast, in your inbox every morning Monday through Friday, subscribe right here -- and explained to me why the Chiefs defense could surprise, what the Patriots will do to counter Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid's offense, whether Drew Brees missing deep balls is a concern and whether or not the Saints can slow down Sean McVay, Jared Goff and Todd Gurley on defense.
Listen to the show below and make sure to check out all our episodes.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How to watch, stream 2019 Super Bowl
Want to get your Super Bowl LIII planning started early? We have you covered
-
Power ranking four Super Bowl matchups
Who do you want to see in Super Bowl LIII on CBS? The good news is there are no bad potential...
-
Senior Bowl: Best offensive value picks
These offensive prospects likely won't go early in the draft but will have great value when...
-
Conference championship NFL DFS lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Favre: Eagles should stick with Foles
The Packers legend says he thinks highly of Wentz but values Foles' proven ability to win big...
-
How to watch AFC, NFC Championship Games
Everything you need to know to catch Saints vs. Rams and Chiefs vs. Patriots this weekend