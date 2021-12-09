The Las Vegas Raiders are keeping Daniel Carlson around for the foreseeable future. On Wednesday, the team agreed to a four-year extension with the placekicker that'll keep him in Las Vegas through the 2025 season, his agent Mike McCartney announced. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the deal is worth $18.4 million with $10.2 million guaranteed and includes a $4 million signing bonus, which makes him the league's third-highest paid kicker.

Carlson -- who was playing on a second-round restricted free agent tender this season -- has been with the Raiders dating to the 2018 season and has blossomed into one of the better kickers in the league. Following Week 13, Carlson is second among all kickers in field goals made (27) and field goal attempts (30). For his Raiders career, the 26-year-old has netted 85.7% of his field goals and 95.5% of his extra points. He's also 9 of 10 on 50-plus yard field goal attempts dating to last season.

He really flashed his worth to the franchise earlier this season when he converted all eight of his kicks (five field goals, three extra points) in the Raiders overtime win over the Cowboys back on Thanksgiving, which included a 29-yard game-winner. He also nailed a 56-yarder in the fourth quarter of that game to help force overtime.

Carlson originally entered the league as a fifth-round draft choice of the Vikings in 2018 out of Auburn. He beat out Kai Forbath during training camp, but was given a short leash out of the gate by Minnesota, who released him after a Week 2 tie to the Packers where he missed multiple field goal attempts.

Not too long after that release, Carlson was signed by the Raiders and he's been kicking for the franchise ever since.