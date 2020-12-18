Derek Carr will not return to return to Thursday night's game against the Chargers after the Raiders' quarterback sustained a groin injury during the first quarter. Carr, who was initially ruled as questionable before being declared out at the start of the second half, sustained the injury while trying to run for a first down on the final play of the Raiders' second offensive possession.

Carr, who has not missed a game since the 2017 season, was seen walking with trainers shortly after Daniel Carlson's 23-yard field goal cut the Raiders' deficit to 7-3.

Carr is being replaced by Marcus Mariota, the Titans' 2015 round-round pick who has yet to play in a game this season. Mariota, who was signed by the Raiders before the start of the 2020 season, has appeared in 63 regular season games. He's completed 62.9% of his passes with 76 touchdowns and 44 interceptions.

Mariota showed no signs of rust on Thursday night, as he completed his first three attempts that included a 35-yard touchdown pass to Darren Waller. The score gave the Raiders -- who are 7-6 and a game behind the Dolphins and Ravens in the race to secure the AFC's final playoff seed -- a 10-7 lead midway through the second quarter.

the 29-year-old Carr entered Thursday's game with 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 13 games. Carr has been one of the main reasons why the Raiders remain within striking distance of their first playoff berth since 2016.