The Las Vegas Raiders will look to put a winning streak together when they take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in a key AFC West matchup on Monday Night Football. The Raiders (1-3) are coming off a 32-23 win over the Denver Broncos last Sunday, and will be out to snap a three-game losing streak in the series against Kansas City. The Chiefs (3-1), who are coming off a 41-31 win at Tampa Bay in Week 4, have dominated the Raiders of late. Since 2003, Kansas City is 27-11 vs. the Raiders.

The game from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., is scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Chiefs have the 11th-best rushing offense in the league, averaging 117 rushing yards per game, while the Raiders are 14th at 113. Kansas City is a 7-point favorite in the latest Raiders vs. Chiefs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 51.5. Before locking in any Chiefs vs. Raiders picks, be sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 140-105 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.



The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Raiders vs. Chiefs and just locked in its picks and MNF predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Raiders vs. Chiefs:

Raiders vs. Chiefs spread: Chiefs -7

Raiders vs. Chiefs over/under: 51.5 points

Raiders vs. Chiefs money line: Raiders +278, Chiefs -355

LV: Over has hit in last two Raiders games

KC: Chiefs are 7-1-1 ATS in their last nine Monday games

Raiders vs. Chiefs picks: See picks here

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City has a solid receiving corps, led by tight end Travis Kelce. Kelce leads the team with 26 receptions for 322 yards (12.4 average) and three touchdowns. He led the Chiefs with a season-high nine catches for 92 yards and a touchdown last week, and will look for his third game in a row with a receiving touchdown. Kelce is the only tight end in the NFL with 50 or more receiving yards in all four games this year. Kelce also has 100 or more receiving yards in three of his past four games against Las Vegas.

Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling had a season-high 63 receiving yards last week. For the year, he has 13 receptions for 168 yards (12.9 average) with three explosive plays of 20 yards or more. He had 133 receiving yards and a touchdown catch in his only career game against the Raiders in 2019 when he played for the Green Bay Packers. In five seasons, including four in Green Bay, Valdes-Scantling has 136 receptions for 2,321 yards (17.1 average) and 13 TDs.

Why the Raiders can cover

Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow appears to be ready to return after missing two games with a concussion. Renfrow is among the team's best pass catchers and has 10 receptions for 80 yards this season, including one explosive play of 20 yards. Renfrow had a career-high 13 catches for 117 yards and a touchdown in the last meeting with Kansas City. He will be looking for his third game in a row against the Chiefs with a receiving TD. Renfrow has a touchdown catch in four of his past five games against a division foe.

Tight end Darren Waller has a touchdown catch in two of his past three games against Kansas City, and will be looking for his fourth game in a row with a receiving TD on Monday Night Football. Waller has 16 receptions on the season for 175 yards (10.9 average) and one touchdown. He has two explosive plays of 20 or more yards, including one of 31 yards. Waller also has converted nine first downs.

How to make Raiders vs. Chiefs picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total. In fact, it's calling for 56 combined points. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the model's MNF picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Chiefs vs. Raiders on Monday Night Football? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Chiefs vs. Raiders spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up nearly $7,000 on its NFL picks, and find out.