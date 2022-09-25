Aaron Donald further etched his name in NFL lore during the first half of Sunday's game against the Cardinals. With 2:42 left in the first half, the Rams' All-Pro defender sacked Kyler Murray to record his 100th career sack. By doing so, he becomes the fastest defensive tackle to notch 100 sacks.

Donald is one of two defensive tackles in NFL history with 100 career sacks, since sacks became an official statistic in 1982. John Randle racked up 137.5 sacks during his Hall of Fame career that was spent primarily with the Minnesota Vikings. Fellow Hall of Fame defensive tackles Alan Page, Randy White and Alex Karras have unofficially been credited with 148.5, 111 and 100 career sacks, respectively.

Donald will surely earn a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame five years after he hangs up his cleats for good. An eight-time Pro Bowler and seven-time All-Pro, Donald had won three Defensive Player of the Year awards since becoming the 13th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Donald further added to his legacy this past February when he helped lead the Rams to a victory over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. Donald had a key sack during the second half before his pressure of Joe Burrow on the Bengals' final play secured the Rams' 23-20 victory.