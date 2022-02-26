Sean McVay will be back in Los Angeles for the 2022 season. The Rams coach confirmed to ESPN on Friday that he is not pursuing any television opportunities and that he is committed toward helping the Rams in their quest to win back-to-back titles.

The Rams coach was slated to meet with Amazon next week about a possible broadcasting gig, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Reportedly, a possible deal between McVay and Amazon could have been in the neighborhood of $100 million over five years. But McVay will instead return to coach the Rams, who have reportedly increased his previous annual salary of $8.5 million.

In their own unique way, the Rams confirmed that McVay will indeed be back for the 2022 season on Friday evening.

McVay was initially noncommittal about returning next season after becoming the youngest coach to win the Super Bowl. The 36-year-old created headlines leading up to Super Bowl LVI when he said that he couldn't envision himself coaching at age 60.

"I know I love football and I'm so invested in this thing and I'm in the moment right now," McVay said prior to his team's 23-20 win over the Bengals. "But at some point, too, if you said, what do you want to be able to do? I want to be able to have a family, and I want to be able to spend time with them."

Speaking of family, McVay's fiancée was the person who posted on social media that McVay would not be leaving coaching following the Rams' championship parade. McVay will now look to join Vince Lombardi, Don Shula, Chuck Noll, Jimmy Johnson, Mike Shanahan and Bill Belichick as the only coaches to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles.

Along with McVay, there has also been speculation that three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald may choose to walk away from football. Donald recently said that he will return for the 2022 season if the Rams are able to retain several key free agents that include receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and pass-rusher Von Miller.

A member Miami University's "Cradle of Coaches," McVay is the third head coach with Redhawks ties to win the Super Bowl, joining former Jets coach Weeb Ewbank and Ravens coach John Harbaugh. During his first five seasons in Los Angeles, McVay has gone 55-26 in the regular season and 7-3 in the postseason. He is one of just five current NFL head coaches who has coached in multiple Super Bowls, along with Belichick, Andy Reid, Pete Carroll and Mike Tomlin.